Wilshere reveals why he hasn’t signed a contract with Arsenal

Jack Wilshere believes the reason he hasn’t been given an Arsenal contract is simply that Mikel Arteta doesn’t want him on the team.

The midfielder has been unattached since he left Bournemouth at the end of last season.

Because he struggled with injuries for much of his career, he has found it hard to find a new club.

He has been training with the Arsenal first team for the last few months to keep himself fit and prepared to re-start life if an offer arrives.

The Gunners didn’t sign any players in the last transfer window and they offloaded some of their squad members.

That has left them with a small squad, yet they have not considered giving Wilshere even a short-term deal.

On TalkSport, Darren Bent asked him: “They’ve got no players, why have you not got a contract?”

“The manager doesn’t want me to,” Wilshere replied. “Well, I don’t think he does.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wilshere should be grateful that he is allowed to train with the current Arsenal first team.

That gesture means he would be in top shape and can attract a suitor, eventually.

A return to the Emirates is a very romantic idea, but Arteta has watched him closely.

If the former midfielder believes the Englishman is not good enough for his team, he will not get a deal.

Are you Pro-Arteta or Anti-Arteta (or neutral) – VOTE HERE