Wilshere says he has been training at the highest level at Arsenal

Jack Wilshere remains hopeful of restarting his football playing career again as he continues to train with Arsenal.

The Hale Ender has been unattached since he left Bournemouth at the end of last season.

The injuries that plagued him when he turned out for clubs like West Ham and his final years at Arsenal have made him an unattractive free agent.

But the midfielder maintains he is fit enough to play at the highest level again.

He has been training with Mikel Arteta’s first team and he even travelled with them to their Dubai training camp.

In a recent interview, he insists if he is not at the required level, Arteta would have stopped him from training with his group.

He tells The Daily Mail: ‘I always said when I went back to Arsenal that I would make a decision about my next step at the end of January. When you’ve been out the game, you never know which way it will go.

‘But it has convinced me that my playing career isn’t over. The manager is top class, and I wouldn’t still be training with the first team if I was bringing the standard down or couldn’t keep up.

‘I can still beat a man, and these are top players. That’s a sign, for me, that I can still do it and want to keep doing it.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal is doing its best to help the midfielder find a new club and he might be closer to another football chance than we know it.

Wilshere is one of the finest players we have ever produced and he deserves to be playing at the top level now.

Hopefully, his time with our first team will help him find a new home soon.