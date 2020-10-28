Wilshere says he’s struggling to understand Arsenal’s Ozil decision

Jack Wilshere has commented on Arsenal’s treatment of Mesut Ozil again and this time his former teammate cannot understand the reason behind Arsenal’s axing of the German.

Ozil will not feature in any competitive game for Arsenal until at least January after he was omitted from their squads to play in the Premier League as well as the Europa League.

It is a decision that the club had to make because they have more than enough eligible players for each competition.

Wilshere claims that Ozil is one of the best players that he has ever played with and remains adamant that the German is still good enough to be playing regularly.

He then admitted that he isn’t at Arsenal at the moment to know what exactly is going on, but he claimed that it is difficult for him to understand the decision because he knows what Ozil can do as a footballer.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the midfielder said: “I’ve said it before.

“He’s one of the best players I’ve ever played with, so all I can do is comment on him as a footballer.

“I know what he can give as a footballer, so it makes it difficult to understand.

“I’m not in the club, though. I’m sure a lot of teams in Europe would want Mesut as the first name on their team-sheet.

“But Arteta’s the manager, he makes the decision.”

If Wilshere knows what Ozil can do as a footballer then maybe he could educate the rest of as to what has happened over the last few years because if there is one thing Ozil has not been, is a quality footballer.