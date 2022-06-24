Wilshere says serial Champions League winner will struggle at Arsenal

Gareth Bale will struggle to get a game-time in the current Arsenal team, reckons Jack Wilshere.

The former Tottenham star is looking for a new club after leaving a trophy-laden spell at Real Madrid.

He needs a team to stay fit and play for Wales at the World Cup, and Arsenal could give him a chance.

But their former midfielder, Wilshere, believes he will struggle to even get into Mikel Arteta’s team, and if he does, it would affect one of the club’s budding youngsters.

He tells Talk Sport: ‘I look at the players who would be playing in that position and they’re young players who have arguably been Arsenal’s best players over the last few years.

‘So one, I don’t think he gets a game. And if he does, I think he’d be holding one of those players back.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bale has won a lot of trophies in his career and he proved his worth at Real Madrid.

He is still an important player for the Wales national team, but he will hardly make an impact at Arsenal.

We are doing very well and moving in the right direction. A player like him will affect our development negatively.

