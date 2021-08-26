Wilshere sends a message to Arsenal over Smith Rowe

Jack Wilshere says it will take Emile Smith Rowe more time to develop than he needed at Arsenal because of the different players at the club.

Smith Rowe is the latest midfielder to break through at the Emirates and he has been doing great things for them.

Wilshere similarly broke through at the club in a time when they still had the likes of Cesc Fabregas and Samir Nasri.

In a squad that had top-quality players, his talent helped him compete for a place in the team and he says playing alongside players of high quality helped him to develop fast.

Smith Rowe is playing in an Arsenal team that has less experience and he is carrying the burden of the club, alongside fellow youngster, Bukayo Saka.

Wilshere says this will slow down his development and means he would need more time to develop into a top player at the Emirates.

‘But there’s a good group of young players, which I feel is probably the best since me, Aaron Ramsey and Kieran Gibbs came through,’ Wilshere told The Athletic. ‘These players need a few years.

‘The difference is, I came into a team of world-class players and they really helped me: Cesc Fabregas, Robin van Persie, Samir Nasri. They were all brilliant and I could learn from them.

‘That’s why it’s going to take a bit more time because there is more responsibility on these young players.

‘I thought Emile Smith Rowe was the best player on the pitch at Brentford (in the season opener) but he’s going to take more time to develop because he hasn’t got the support system around him that I had.’