Wilshere sends a message to Arsenal’s youngest debutant Nwaneri

Jack Wilshere has sent a message to Ethan Nwaneri as several clubs circle the Arsenal teenager.

Nwaneri is the club’s youngest debutant, having been given a first-team chance at just 15.

He continues to play with the U18s under Wilshere and several clubs are monitoring him.

The youngster seems like a generational talent and does things that some of his peers struggle to do.

This is the primary reason he was given his senior debut early and Arsenal believes he has a great future ahead of him already.

The Gunners do not expect to lose him soon, but nothing is guaranteed and the youngster could be tempted with a move away.

However, Wilshere hopes he stays, the ex-midfielder said via Talk Sport:

“We all hope he stays because he’s an exceptional talent.

“As coaches, we don’t get involved and we don’t talk about that. I think we have to make it clear we don’t talk about that.

“That’s nothing. Our job is to develop Ethan to help him when he goes with the first-team.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nwaneri is a top talent, and we should allow him to develop as much as he can before he gets more chances in the first team.

However, this means other clubs could devise a plan for him to play first-team football sooner.