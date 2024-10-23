Wilshere sends message to Arsenal after leaving to take on new role

Jack Wilshere has left Arsenal to take up a first-team coaching role at Norwich City, and he has shared a message with Gunners supporters and the club.

The North London side gave him the opportunity to begin his coaching career, appointing him as the U18s manager in 2022 following his departure from AGF.

During his time with the U18s, Wilshere helped develop several promising talents, including Ethan Nwaneri.

It was always understood that his role with the youth team was a stepping stone and that he would move on when a suitable first-team opportunity arose.

Norwich City considered Wilshere well-qualified for a first-team coaching position and held discussions with the former midfielder for several weeks before finalising the appointment.

They finally found an agreement and Arsenal was more than happy to support his ambition. After completing the agreement, Wilshere penned an open letter to Arsenal. It reads in the Daily Mail:

‘I’ve loved every minute of my time as Under-18s head coach and would like to thank Edu, Per, Mikel, my colleagues in the academy and everyone at the club for their fantastic support during my time in the role.

‘As everyone knows, Arsenal is and always will be part of who I am, and the club means so much to me. However, this opportunity has come at the right time to progress my coaching career within a first-team environment.’

We wish Wilshere the best of luck, and hopefully, he finds management success.

