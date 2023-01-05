Wilshere speaks about Fabregas after the Spaniard helped him in U18 training

Jack Wilshere has publicly praised Cesc Fabregas after the former Arsenal midfielder helped him with U18 training.

Wilshere is the manager of the Gunners youth team after retiring from playing early following different injuries.

Fabregas is still playing as he turns out for Serie B side Como, but he seems interested in becoming a manager at the end of his career.

He was given an extended break because of the World Cup and Christmas and decided to spend some of it working with Wilshere.

The Englishman has now praised him on Instagram by posting an image of them both and captioning it:

“Learning from the best football brain I know!

As a player, I wish I had the chance to play with this guy for longer but having the chance to pick his brain about certain situations and how he thinks about the game is invaluable. Thank you, @cescf4bregas”

Wilshere and Fabregas are two of the finest midfielders Arsenal has had in the last two decades and it is great to see them work together.

Wilshere is working his way up the managerial cadre and hopes to get enough experience working with our U18 side before becoming a senior gaffer.

