Wilshere speaks after joining Arsenal’s under-17 coaching set up for a game

Jack Wilshere is looking forward to more involvement at Arsenal after he was a part of their under-17 coaching set up for a youth game.

The midfielder is currently training with the Gunners and wants to keep playing, at least for now.

However, he is also doing his coaching badges in a hint that he might become a manager one day.

As a part of helping him with his coaching badges, the Gunners allowed him to join the under-17 coaching setup for a recent game in the London Cup.

The former West Ham midfielder seems to have enjoyed the experience and took to his Instagram account to admit that he now wants to get even more involved in helping the youngsters at the club.

Wilshere says he really enjoyed his time with the team and praised the boys for doing well before he revealed he is available to help further.

“Really enjoyed being part of the U17 coaching team last night in the London Cup,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Thought the boys were brilliant and played some really good football.

“Looking forward to being involved more!”

Wilshere will hope to find a new club in the January transfer window and if he cannot achieve that, he might have to wait until the end of this season to search again.