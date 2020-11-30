Wilshere still making a case for Mesut Ozil’s inclusion

Jack Wilshere has called for the recall of Mesut Ozil into the Arsenal first-team again as the Gunners struggle to score goals.

Wilshere and Ozil played together in the Arsenal midfield before the Englishman left the Emirates in 2018.

Ozil was a key player for the club when Mikel Arteta first replaced Unai Emery as the club’s manager late last year.

The German played on in the team until March when the coronavirus pandemic forced football around the world to be suspended.

At the restart of football, Arteta realised that the midfielder was simply not going to be up to scratch and he decided to axe him from his first-team plans.

The German has since been omitted from the Arsenal squads for the Premier League and the Europa League.

He is now left with no football until at least January, but as the Gunners struggle to score goals, Wilshere thinks he is the answer.

Wilshere told Sky Sports News: ‘I think he’d be a big player in that team. I would love to see Ozil play in that team under Arteta but obviously that’s not happening at the moment.

‘He could get on the ball and feed the likes of Aubameyang and Lacazette.

‘I loved playing with him. He was a top player. It’s a shame, but what is happening is happening, and no one knows but I’m sure everyone will find out one day.’