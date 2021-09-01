Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Wilshere suffers fresh blow in bid to find new club outside England

Former Arsenal midfielder, Jack Wilshere has received another knockback in his bid to find a new club.

The 29-year-old midfielder has had a shortage of suitors since Bournemouth released him at the end of last season.

Although he is still young and should be in the prime of his career now, his injury record has forced clubs to ignore his free agency status.

After leaving Arsenal in 2018, he moved to West Ham, but he made very few appearances for them and was released.

Bournemouth picked him up for the second half of last season after he had spent several months on the sidelines without work.

He helped them to reach the semi-final of the Championship playoff, but after they failed to return to the Premier League, they released him.

He has now taken his search for a new club to Italian side, Como, where he has been training.

The club plays in Serie B, Italy’s second division and Wilshere could help their push to get promoted to the top-flight.

However, the competition’s official Twitter account revealed that the midfielder cannot join them because he doesn’t have an EU Passport.

They tweeted: “’Jack Wilshere is training with Como 1907 by Jack Gattuso in these hours. 

‘But he cannot be registered in #SerieBKT because of the non-EU passport.’

Posted by

Tags Jack Wilshere

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Tom says:
    September 2, 2021 at 12:25 am

    It makes no sense from como. Bellingham plays in germany. Hes british too.

    It’s a shame, he would of liked como. It’s a nice place

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs