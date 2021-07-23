Wilshere “surprised” Arteta underused player who can help Arsenal

Jack Wilshere has expressed surprise at how Mikel Arteta has ignored using Gabriel Martinelli when the Brazilian is one of Arsenal’s best players who almost guarantees outstanding performances.

Martinelli suffered from a long-term injury that kept him out of Arsenal’s first-team plans for the first half of last season.

He returned in the second half of the campaign and Arsenal fans could tell that he was the same top player.

However, even when he performs well, Arteta still excludes him from the first team in some games.

Like most Arsenal fans, Wilshere hasn’t been happy at the way the attacker has been treated and says he is a top performer who simply has to start matches for the Gunners.

Praising the Brazilian’s ability, he claimed Martinelli is a player who is always at the right place at the right time.

He told Highbury Squad: “I was surprised at times when Arsenal needed a goal, they needed something and he wasn’t thrown on.

“He is that type of player who can do that. He arrives in the box.

“He always seems to be in the right place, at the right time. You cannot teach them things.

“I feel he will only get better with experience of playing in the big games.

“I do think he is a player who will thrive off having the fans back.

“I remember the game at Chelsea when he scored that goal. He just got better and better as the game went on and the fans got behind him.

“I am excited to see more of him.”

Martinelli will hope he is given more chances by Arteta when he rejoins the squad for the 2021/2022 campaign.