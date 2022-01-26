There are rumours emerging surrounding the future of Jack Wilshere, with some believing he is set to sign a deal with Arsenal.

The midfielder has been without a club since parting ways with Bournemouth in the summer of 2021, after a short stint with the club where he made 17 appearances between January and the end of the season, having initially started to train with the club in December 2020 before earning a role.

He has given a number of interviews since admitting that he has been struggling to find a new club, before later returning to London Colney to train whilst he attempted to keep his fitness us in hope of being ready should a club come calling.

Some now believe he could well be called on by his former club Arsenal, who are a little shy on options in midfield, and while the shunned Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been left behind while the first-team squad departed for Dubai for a training camp, CaughtOffside reports that Wilshere has travelled with the side.

I’m personally not getting ahead of myself, as I actually believe that he has been working more as a coach around the training ground. I feel like he could well be signed to the backroom team instead of joining the first-team, but it is definitely interesting news to hear that he has in fact travelled to Dubai.

If Wilshere was an option in midfield, I struggle to believe that we didn’t consider some sort of short-term deal for January whilst our players were away on international duty, but that is just my personal thinking, be it logical or not…

Patrick

