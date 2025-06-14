Wilshere thinks Arsenal needs more than a number nine to find success

Arsenal are actively searching for a new striker in the current transfer window, with many believing that a prolific number nine is the missing piece needed to turn Mikel Arteta’s side into title winners. The Gunners have been in strong form over recent seasons and are continuing to push hard in their quest to secure a Premier League crown.

There is considerable excitement among supporters as the club explores options such as Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko. These are two of the most sought-after forwards in European football, and fans are confident that adding one of them would significantly boost Arsenal’s chances of winning silverware.

Wilshere warns one player is not the full solution

Despite the optimism surrounding a potential striker signing, former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has warned that adding a new number nine will not automatically solve all the club’s problems. Speaking to Hayters TV, Wilshere shared his thoughts on the ongoing transfer discussions and emphasised the importance of the team functioning as a whole.

He said: “It’s not as simple as that. We’ve seen over the years, a nine helps of course someone to put the ball in the net, but everything else needs to happen around it as well. A nine will definitely help but it’s not the answer to everything.”

His comments serve as a reminder that while a quality striker is important, other areas of the squad must also perform consistently if Arsenal are to realise their ambitions.

Striker still seen as vital addition

Nonetheless, it is clear that Arsenal are in urgent need of a more ruthless presence up front. The current squad has performed admirably but has at times lacked the clinical edge required in decisive moments, particularly in tight fixtures or big games.

Wilshere is right to caution against relying on one player to fix everything, but given the quality already present in the team, a world-class striker could well be the catalyst Arsenal need. If the Gunners can find the right forward to complement their attacking play, they will give themselves a real chance of ending their wait for a major trophy.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…