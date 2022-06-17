Wilshere urges Arsenal to sign forward with ‘a lot of’ PL experience

Jack Wilshere has told Arsenal that Leeds’ Raphinha would be a good signing for Arsenal, despite the fact that ‘he’ll be expensive’.

The Gunners are in the hunt for attacking reinforcements this summer, with both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette both yet to be replaced.

While we are being linked with a number of potential forwards and strikers, with the possibility of adding one of each, Raphinha is one we are believed to be keen on.

Wilshere is positive about such a move, claiming that he shows a lot of experience for somebody with such limited time in the top English division.

“For someone who’s only been in England for two years, he’s got a lot of experience,” Wilshere told talkSPORT (via the Standard).

“He came to England and just clicked straight away. He was in a relegation battle last year so he knows he’s up for a fight.

“I think he’d be a good one for Arsenal. He’ll be expensive, of course he will.”

As much as I agree that Raphinha would be a good signing, I can’t help but believe that we have to focus on bringing in the right striker before splurging such amounts on other areas of the side. I don’t believe we have too huge a budget at present, although there are players that should be moved on to boost our coffers this summer.

Could Raphinha be important enough a player to be signed before we have sealed ourselves a new striker?

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – The Transfer Show: How will Raphinha fit into the Arsenal team?