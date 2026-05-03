“Win every game” Wayne Rooney reveals the team he expects to win title

Arsenal have moved six points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, placing renewed pressure on the reigning champions to keep pace in the title race. The Gunners have taken control at a crucial stage of the season, strengthening their position with a commanding run of form.

Both sides have been central figures in this season’s title battle, but Arsenal are determined to secure their first league triumph in 22 years. Their recent performances, including a convincing win over Fulham, underline their intent to finish the campaign as champions.

Arsenal’s Title Charge

This has been an impressive season for Mikel Arteta’s side, who have demonstrated consistency and resilience throughout the campaign. Their ability to perform under pressure has been a defining feature of their progress.

To secure the title, Arsenal must continue winning its remaining league fixtures. Maintaining focus and avoiding costly mistakes will be essential as the competition reaches its decisive phase.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have regained strong form in recent weeks, but their remaining fixtures are widely considered more challenging. This has led to suggestions that they could drop points before the end of the season.

Rooney Backs Arsenal

As reported by the Metro, Wayne Rooney has expressed confidence in Arsenal’s ability to go all the way, maintaining his belief despite Manchester City’s continued threat.

He said, ‘I think Arsenal will win it.

‘I felt this after Man City beat Arsenal as well. I felt it was maybe in Arsenal’s heads having to go to Man City and losing in the cup final to them.

‘But I think still being there, level on points after that City defeat, and I think the fixtures are more favourable for Arsenal. I think they’ll win every game.

‘And I could see City slipping up in one or two games.’

Rooney’s comments highlight the importance of momentum and fixture difficulty, suggesting that Arsenal are well placed to capitalise. With the title race finely balanced, every result will continue to carry significant weight.