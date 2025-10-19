“Win in any context”, Saka describes Arsenal’s mindset this season

Arsenal has won back-to-back games against teams they would have previously struggled to beat, and Bukayo Saka insists they now want to win at all costs. The Premier League is notoriously difficult to win, and the margin between success and failure in the pursuit of the trophy is exceptionally slim.

Securing Victory When Not at Their Best

Every team that has claimed the league title has had to secure victories even when they were not performing at their best, and Arsenal has demonstrated this in their last two matches. While they have not been at their free-scoring best, the Gunners have managed to put the ball in the back of the net and hold on for all three points. These narrow 1-0 wins may not seem spectacular, but they are the type of results that can prove to be defining if Arsenal end the season as league champions. The team appears ready to embark on a long winning run, showing the resilience and mental toughness required at the top level.

Saka’s Mindset as a Guiding Principle

Speaking after securing an important victory at a challenging venue such as Craven Cottage, Saka highlighted the team’s focus and mentality. He said via Sky Sports, “We believe. The mentality is simple – it’s ‘win in any context’. We showed it today – we started poor, and we won. It’s significant for us. For others it might not be, but for a few years we’ve come here and not got the results we wanted to everyone’s really happy in the changing room with today.”

Saka’s comments emphasise the importance of mentality in achieving success over the course of a long season. For Arsenal to remain in contention for the Premier League title, they will need to replicate this mindset in every challenging fixture. Securing victories in difficult circumstances is often the hallmark of championship-winning teams, and the Gunners’ recent results suggest they are beginning to internalise this approach.

