Win, lose or draw in Munich, Arsenal must show pride and strength of character

There’s zero disgrace if you can’t win at the Allianz Arena. Having been away for 6 years, this young squad shouldn’t be expected to lift the Champions League (although many readers made out that was simple before last Tuesday).

Like Aston Villa, Wednesday is not as black and white as the result. It’s how you lose.

That’s what left so many numb from Sunday. Gooners would have been disappointed under any circumstances had we not won, because a win was the only way our destiny stayed in our own hands. Yet if we had left it all on the pitch, there wouldn’t have been the reaction that’s greeted the last few days. Paul Merson’s words echo in my head. Our players were in a position that ‘might not happen again in your career’ yet let the moment pass them by.

At the weekend, spectators were not leaving the Emirates early based on one game, they were mourning what it meant going forward. A realization of the situation. A story they have read before, a movie where they knew the ending.

The outcome in Germany is bigger than the short term. The consequences are higher than simply who progresses to the Semi Final.

It could be the injection of confidence that sets us up for the run in. Any self-doubt might evaporate. Individually and collectively, we could refind our mojo. Even if we lost it there would be enough to build on. Again, it’s how you lose ….

A failure to show up twice in 4 days would add to the narrative that mentally this is too big a step for this group.

Not criticism, a reflection of where one of the youngest squads in the Prem might be at.

The pressure of watching Liverpool drop points before we kicked off proved too much pressure.

The failure to get an early goal meant the crowd grew anxious.

With 6 domestic fixtures left it became too real and the Gunners reverted to type, doing what they always do this time of year, they froze.

Arsenal are two points off the top of the table in April. Mikel Arteta wouldn’t be doing his job if he didn’t still view this as a great position to be in. Our manager gets paid a lot of money to put a positive spin on the current situation.

Was it a coincidence that one of the first words the Spaniard used after our loss was to say now was time for ‘leaders’.?

For a man who is articulate and knows when to say the correct words it wasn’t ironic that he was now asking for the one quality that was missing in the 97 minutes he had witnessed.

He’s demanding a strength that might not exist.

If Villa was an audition to showcase who had character, every player would fail.

If that match was evidence that you had to present in the court room, every player is found guilty of lacking personality.

Yet, you need character to beat Bayern Munich when they are unbeaten in their last 14 home games in UEFA competition. You need personality to beat the Bavarians when you know they have failed to score in only 1 of their last 28 matches in Europe.

Common sense would say that if beating Villa to keep your destiny in your hands crippled us mentally, then why would facing European Royalty be any different?

That’s why how we react in the German capital is massive. We are on trial to prove we have the leadership to go to Old Trafford and the Lane and handle must win conditions.

We need to prove that the second half days ago was a one off, a blip, the exception to the rule.

Are we getting on that plane as I write this feeling sorry for ourselves?

How many players in training truly believe we can win silverware in the next month?

Who’s stressing the positives?

Who’s pointing out that win our next two league games and the next time Man City play in the Prem they will be 4 points below us!

Who’s insisting these are the moments to be excited about not fear?

Who’s pointing out these are the occasions you dream about being involved in?

A chance for immorality, to live forever. This should be embraced.

All l ever ask is for Arsenal be the best version of themselves. Win, lose or draw.

The 2001 Cup Final, the 2006 CL Final … you wouldn’t find a prouder Gooner because we lost with pride. We can never accept that performance against Villa.

In Munich, if the lights are too bright, the stage too wide, the brass rings too high …. then catching Man City is unlikely.

If we show up …… We can reset, breathe and take one last push. The Wolves game will feel easier and lighter.

Time to prove to the world, to yourself …. that you’re bigger than you thought, greater than you heard and capable of more than anyone imagines.

Arteta finds out this week how many leaders he has.

Dan Smith

