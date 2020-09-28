Win or lose at Anfield, Arsenal fans need to keep perspective

What Ever Happens At Anfield, Keep Perspective by Dan Smith
I can understand why other supporters want Arsenal to get a harsh reality check on Monday Night. Even as a Gooner myself, I have to admit some of what I have heard and read from our fanbase borders on arrogance.
Yes, winning the FA Cup was fantastic, but beating opposition in a one off knock out competition doesn’t equate to suddenly having the consistency to close a 43 point gap, behind a Liverpool team who have since added Thiago and Jota.
Even if you believe the Champions lose focus and struggle to match 99 points, why do you think a squad who finished in our worst position in 25 years will magically find this new found consistency?
Because we brought Gabriel and Willian?
Be honest if Man United had finished 8th and then net spent approx. 6 million would you be calling them title challengers?
I understand why some want to convince themselves this could be our year, but we have to take little steps, you can’t just make things up.
For example I read how Arteta deserves credit for starting this campaign with a winning start not seen in years. We beat Fulham and West Ham, two fixtures we should be winning.
Guess what, we started the last campaign by beating Newcastle and Burnley. Again that was expected, before in our third match we were comfortably beaten at Anfield.
If that happens again it shouldn’t be a shock. It confirms where we are, capable of getting three points against those outside the top 6 but likely to lose away at the big clubs. Hence why we finished 8th.
Yet some Gunners are talking about our trip to Anfield as crucial in the title race.
Let me stress, if we win, it’s another huge step in the progress Arteta is making, but it wouldn’t make us contenders .
We lose, it’s equally not the end of the world.
It’s a reflection in society that some don’t have the patience to watch the project unfold, people want success now.
We win a trophy and suddenly our manager is being compared to Arsene Wenger.
We win we overreact, we lose, it’s the end of the world.
Like anything the truth is probably somewhere in the middle.
We have someone special in our current coach who has improved individuals and has the man management to get a group to tactically follow his instructions. Yet he can only work with the resources he’s got, and his owner simply doesn’t match his ambition.
So while he can improve a Luiz, Xhaka, etc, I don’t see him turning them into the best in the UK in their positions. That’s the standards.
Many call me negative but by being realistic with my expectations I’m the least likely to be putting pressure on our boss in May if we are outside the top 4.
While everyone is entitled to their opinion, if you’re talking about winning the CL in 3 years (yes that’s a thing) then your just putting pressure on our boss which is unfair.
Whereas if your level headed, you’re not going to think it’s the end of the world if we end up 6th.
Whisper it quietly, if I had a choice I rather us win on Thursday. That will put me in the minority but if you offered me another trophy this year, I would bite your hand off for it. Victory in the Carabao Cup puts us in the Quarter Final, three wins away from silverware.
That’s where we are at… A chance of a top 4 finish and a cup run.
So whatever happens in both games this week at Anfield, think with your head not your heart.
Dan Smith
Win or lose won’t matter much but I will still prefer to win today than on Thursday, I detest that caroba cup.
Support the team. Hope for the best. I always feel like only arsrnal fans ever tell eachother to keep perspective and all that jazz. Never hear this nonsense from man utd fan. #COYG
Well said Dan, sums up my
feelings about the club atm.
Plenty to be excited about but
still a long way to go regain our
rightful place in both England
and Europe.
👍👍
Arsenal win or draw today. But if we lose it will not hurt us too much in the next games
Can I please think with my head and my hearty please?
Im obviously elated for the team to have picked themselves up from the floor to finish in a European place and win the FA Cup. That cannot be underestimated
I think it’s too early in the season to get a feel for how teams will fare but a lacklustre ManC got trounced yesterday and WH hammered Wolves, which shows, much to my surprise that our difficult win against them was a better result than I thought. Not much is going as I expected so far. Will Frank Lampard prove his worth or Mourinho have a funny 5 minutes?
Covid may well cause postponements or loss of players to quarantine
My heart wants (and believes) a top 4 place is possible but my head says that overturning the superiority of Liverpool over the season is too much of stretch of the imagination
But a win tonight is not impossible