Win the WSL? There’re a few things Arsenal Women need to do first..

After a season of inconsistency, we’re hoping that our Arsenal Women can finally find their groove and break their six-year league title drought next season. Apparently, there are specific ways to win the WSL. There is a belief that you cannot lose three league games and win the league.

Other than the three league losses, another school of thought says that you need a top goal-scoring striker to win the league. For the past few seasons, the top WSL forwards and strikers have scored 20 or more goals. No Arsenal player has done this since Vivianne Miedema achieved it way back in 2018–19.

Last season, our top three scorers in the league, Stina Blackstenius (7), Alessia Russo (12), and Beth Mead (8), didn’t even come close. Our primary opponents, Manchester City and Chelsea, both have 20+ goal scorers in Bunny Shaw and Sam Kerr, respectively. That being said, what do you think we’ll do differently at Arsenal to develop prolific goal scorers? One could argue that we already have prolific goal scorers; it is just that our forwards need to step up.

Last season, Alessia Russo was still getting to know her way around the club. Even Sam Kerr had a shockingly slow start to her debut season at Chelsea. Hopefully, Russo’s second season will be significantly more prolific.

Beth Mead wasn’t 100 percent; she had just returned from an injury last season and was still trying to find her stride. Despite initially being relegated to the bench, Blackstenius, a goal-scoring player, managed to secure a spot in Arsenal’s starting lineup by the season’s end. Next season, if the three can get enough game time, they may be able to score more individually.

However, some may argue that relying on a single goal scorer is unnecessary, especially when your team has the ability to spread the goals across the team and still get the wins. Additionally, spreading the goals across the team is ideal, as an injury to the main striker could pose major problems. We just need to get the goals in the back of the net more often.

We await official confirmation from Arsenal that Mariona Caldentey will be joining our Gunners soon – with the number of goals and assists that she created at Barca last season, she could bring something very special to Arsenal’s front line next season.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Susan N

