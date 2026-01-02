Winger prefers a move to Arsenal despite Manchester United interest

Karim Adeyemi has emerged as one of the most sought-after attacking players in Europe, with Arsenal and several other clubs monitoring his situation closely. The forward has previously had opportunities to leave Borussia Dortmund but chose to remain with the German side, believing it was the right environment for his development at the time.

That position now appears to be changing. Dortmund is reportedly prepared to sanction his sale, and he is expected to leave at the end of the current season. This has opened the door for interested clubs, including Arsenal, to consider a move as they assess their options ahead of the next campaign.

Arsenal Interest Balanced by Title Focus

Arsenal view Adeyemi as an ideal option to strengthen their wide attacking areas, with his profile fitting well into their long-term plans. However, the club is not currently focused on recruitment. The Gunners are deeply involved in a serious title race and believe they already possess the squad required to challenge for the crown.

Their strong position and momentum could work in their favour when competing for elite talent, particularly when compared to rivals who are still rebuilding. Arsenal’s stability and progress make them an attractive destination, even if any concrete move for Adeyemi is likely to be delayed until the summer.

Manchester United Rivalry and Player Preference

A report from Talk Sport claims that Manchester United also hold a long-standing interest in Adeyemi and sees him as a suitable addition to their squad. The Red Devils are understood to admire his qualities and believe he could make a significant impact within their group.

However, the report adds that Adeyemi does not favour a move to United, largely due to the club’s struggles over recent seasons. It is further reported that he would prefer a move to Arsenal instead, viewing them as a more appealing sporting project.

Despite this preference, Adeyemi may need to wait until the summer before Arsenal acts on their interest. For now, the club’s priority remains firmly on their title challenge, with transfer decisions expected to follow once the season concludes.