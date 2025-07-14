Winger Set to Pick Arsenal Once Exit from Euro Giants Is Agreed

Will Rodrygo be an Arsenal player by the start of the new season? That is the question most Gooners are asking as they await a decisive transfer call from the Brazilian winger.

Rodrygo’s Madrid Struggles

It is football’s worst-kept secret that Arsenal are eager to sign Rodrygo to take over the left wing, with Mikel Arteta intent on refreshing his attack and adding the final bite needed to truly compete on all fronts.

Rodrygo has not had the best of times at Real Madrid in recent months.

Towards the end of last season, he fell out of favour under Carlo Ancelotti and was rarely given a start. When Ancelotti departed, many expected the situation to improve under new manager Xabi Alonso, but that has yet to materialise.

Alonso handed Rodrygo a start in his first match, the Club World Cup opener against Al Hilal, but it proved to be a one-off. The 24-year-old was swiftly relegated to the bench again, echoing his frustrations from the previous regime.

His continued omission has sparked widespread debate, with many suggesting he needs a fresh start, and Arsenal might be the ideal destination.

Rodrygo and his camp are expected to discuss his future this week, though reports indicate Madrid have already decided to sell.

Arsenal Positioned for Decisive Move

In the latest twist, Diario AS has reported favourably on Arsenal’s position in the transfer race.

According to the Spanish outlet, both Liverpool and Arsenal are willing to offer €90 million for Rodrygo, though the player himself remains undecided.

However, should he opt to leave Madrid, he already knows his preferred destination, and it is not Anfield.

“Rodrygo would not have problems on his departure as long as he could choose his destination, and that’s where Arsenal shines… But first we must talk… even if they are inviting you to leave…”

Such a development will be welcomed by Arsenal fans.

At this point, the club’s pursuit of Rodrygo feels like a waiting game.

But with the Gunners offering a compelling sporting project, guaranteed game time, a key role on his favoured left wing, and the chance to be a headline signing, it is difficult to imagine him turning them down.

With the Noni Madueke deal already agreed, a Rodrygo swoop and a new striker signing would send the strongest signal yet that Arsenal intend to go all the way this season..

It still feels like a waiting game, though Arsenal’s pace is certainly picking up in this transfer window. Does it feel like things are taking shape to you?

Daniel O

