Winger target would give serious consideration to Arsenal’s approach

This could be the week when a clearer picture begins to emerge regarding Rodrygo’s future at Real Madrid.

Reports last week suggested the Brazilian winger, frustrated by his recent Club World Cup experience, was seeking definitive talks with Madrid over his role at the club. If assurances over game time were not forthcoming, a potential exit was expected to be considered.

Should the Spanish giants make him available, Arsenal are believed to be keen on bringing him to North London.

Positive signs for Arsenal in Rodrygo pursuit

The Gunners have already made contact with the player’s camp, and according to Sami Mokbel speaking on the Latte Firm Podcast, they have every reason to feel encouraged.

“Arsenal are very interested in Rodrygo. They’ve spoken to the relevant parties connected to the player to see if he’d be up for it. I think they’ve got positive feedback that he’d give it serious consideration,” Mokbel said.

While interest is firm, there remains the matter of finances. Arsenal have already spent significantly this summer, securing the likes of Martin Zubimendi, Christian Nørgaard, and potentially Cristhian Mosquera and Viktor Gyökeres.

According to Mokbel, a Rodrygo deal would demand substantial investment and strategic financial planning:

“What I’m hearing is the finances attached to that deal – not necessarily just the fee, but you’re looking in excess of £70m, probably closer to £80m. He would be commanding a big, big wage.”

“Arsenal can do it, but I think they need to be creative in how they accomplish that deal and make sure they’ve got money coming in, because they’ve already had a significant spend.”

Trossard exit could open the door

One such avenue could be the sale of Leandro Trossard, who is attracting interest from several clubs. His departure could be instrumental in freeing up the funds and space required to make a marquee signing like Rodrygo.

Should Rodrygo become available, Arsenal are unlikely to hesitate. The Brazilian could be the final piece in Mikel Arteta’s revamped forward line, a player capable of providing the same dynamic impact on the left as Bukayo Saka does on the right.

After three consecutive second-place finishes, Arteta needs a front line that can fire his side to Premier League glory. A trio of Saka, Gyökeres, and Rodrygo could be the title-winning formula he has long been building towards.

