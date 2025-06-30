Winger urged to decide on Arsenal move as strong alternative already in place

Sporting director Andrea Berta is steering Arsenal in the right direction.

Gone are the days of chasing a transfer target all summer, only to settle for a plan C option on deadline day.

While most of the attention has centred on Arsenal’s prolonged striker search (the uncertainty around Benjamin Šeško and Viktor Gyökeres), the hunt for a left winger has quietly become a transfer saga in its own right.

Rodrygo enters the frame

In a bid to revitalise Arsenal’s left flank, Mikel Arteta is eager to secure a winger capable of mirroring Bukayo Saka’s influence on the right.

Leroy Sané was one of the early preferences, but he has since moved to Galatasaray. Interest in Nico Williams resurfaced, though the Spaniard opted for Barcelona.

Rodrygo is now believed to be the winger Arsenal are targeting.

While the Gunners are prepared to offer the Brazilian a strong sporting project, he has yet to show clear willingness to make the switch.

Reports suggest the 24-year-old still believes he has something to contribute at the Santiago Bernabéu even though it appears unlikely he will play a prominent role for Real Madrid.

The ambiguity surrounding Rodrygo’s availability will give Arsenal supporters an uneasy sense of déjà vu, recalling last summer’s failed pursuit of Williams and the eventual signing of a faded Raheem Sterling.

Although some may fear a repeat, with links to players such as Jadon Sancho, there is belief that Arsenal are better positioned to avoid missteps.

Rodrygo must decide

According to The Athletic, Arsenal remain confident they can offer Rodrygo an enticing role as a free-roaming left winger.

But while they are ready to act, the onus is now on the player to signal his intent.

Berta and Arteta are unwilling to wait indefinitely.

Arsenal are right to adopt such a stance. If a player lacks the ambition to compete at the Emirates Stadium for Premier League and Champions League honours, he may not belong in this project.

Alternative in Eze

Arsenal have also identified Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze as a serious option for the left wing.

Should Rodrygo decline the move, Eze provides a high-ceiling alternative who could still offer Arteta the kind of dynamic, aggressive presence he wants in his attack next season.

What do you think, Gooners? Would Rodrygo or Eze be the better fit?

