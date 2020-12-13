Winless run continues as Burnley punish wasteful Arsenal

Burnley will make the trip back from London happy in the knowledge that they took all three points from Arsenal.

The Gunners have now failed to win any of their last five league matches, picking up just four points from their last eight league fixtures, scoring only twice in that eight.

Arsenal had plenty of possession in the first-half but were doing very little with it. In fact, the best chance of the half was at the opposite end, when Ashley Westwood had a free header in the box, only to fail to connect properly, and it to come off his shoulder and go straight at Bernd Leno to catch.

We started the next half brighter however, and forced saves from their opponent’s keeper, and just as we were on top, disaster struck.

Granit Xhaka is initially yellow carded for a foul on Westwood, before a tussle ensues, and the Swiss is seen to have forcefully grabbed the neck of his counterpart, and VAR wasn’t to miss that.

It went from bad to worse soon after, when a Burnley corner was met by the head of Aubameyang and into the net.

Our side continued to try and threaten to claw back the scoreline, but it just wasn’t to be.

Something is really wrong at the club right now, and having a red-hot Southampton side to play on Wednesday certainly doesn’t fill me with any confidence.

What is going wrong in North London?

Patrick