Winless run continues as Burnley punish wasteful Arsenal

Burnley will make the trip back from London happy in the knowledge that they took all three points from Arsenal.
The Gunners have now failed to win any of their last five league matches, picking up just four points from their last eight league fixtures, scoring only twice in that eight.
Arsenal had plenty of possession in the first-half but were doing very little with it. In fact, the best chance of the half was at the opposite end, when Ashley Westwood had a free header in the box, only to fail to connect properly, and it to come off his shoulder and go straight at Bernd Leno to catch.
We started the next half brighter however, and forced saves from their opponent’s keeper, and just as we were on top, disaster struck.
Granit Xhaka is initially yellow carded for a foul on Westwood, before a tussle ensues, and the Swiss is seen to have forcefully grabbed the neck of his counterpart, and VAR wasn’t to miss that.
It went from bad to worse soon after, when a Burnley corner was met by the head of Aubameyang and into the net.
Our side continued to try and threaten to claw back the scoreline, but it just wasn’t to be.
Something is really wrong at the club right now, and having a red-hot Southampton side to play on Wednesday certainly doesn’t fill me with any confidence.
What is going wrong in North London?
Patrick
The Gunners seem to have understand Arteta’s 4-2-3-1 tactic, which is more similar to the 4-2-3-1 tactic Arteta used when Ozil was still playing before the lockdown last season. Unfortunately Xhaka ruined it and I suspect he did it deliberately to hurt the fans who criticized him
I hope Arteta wouldn’t be fired though, because his tactics are much better than his predecessors’ and I don’t think the likes of Allegri/ Pochettino could come up with smarter tactics
Are u blind or what
Look at our stats. 8 shots on target, 64% ball possession, 13 corners and 36 crosses
It’s the Gunners’ temper that ruin Arteta’s plan
Gotanidea you can brag about those smart tactics and impressive stats in the championship if Arteta isn’t sacked!
I’m confident we’d survive the relegation if we could use January transfer window well
@gotanidea you honestly could not be backing Arteta after this? No way! His football is shocking.. his decisions is shocking! He’s out of his depth, you must see that.
Xhaka’s misbehaviour isn’t Arteta’s fault and we produced many big chances in the Burnely game
Are you serious? Xhaka did it on purpose to spite the fans who booed him?
To read a statement like that after watching this awful performance just about puts the nail in the coffin.
I guess he’s a vengeful character, but I hope not. I don’t think he has future at though, after making a series of emotional actions
Ken my friend, I’m very very concerned with the state of things. Here are my major concerns
1. Arteta continues to select the same underperformers and exects different results. Will Xhaka get banished like Guendouzi?
2. Repeat of same failed tactics.
Cm’s drop back to play as FB’s, everything is on the wings, & chances come by way of endless crosses. Virtually nothing centrally, no quick passes or running the channels.
3. No plan B when crosses and attacking on the wings is ineffective.
4. Lack of disciple from the players. Xhaka, Pepe, Guendouzi, Ceballos in 2 fights with teammates.
With Southampton, Everton, and Chelsea coming up, do you trust Arteta to turn it around?
If we can’t get at least 4 points or more from the next 3 games, I’m believe Arteta has to go.
We’re worse than under Emery, I see no plan or direction from Arteta, and nothing that convinces me Arteta is worthy of more time.
What are your thoughts on this my friend? Am I unreasonable or to reactionary?
You definitely right @Durand we have been found out crosses crosses all the time no middle play which is why I don’t understand ozil’s omission cos his attacking vision is needed right now to save us, auba and laca aren’t the aerial kind of striker they need it on their fit to make things happen our crosses are just waste, the earlier Arteta realizes this the better for him
Ken it’s difficult to argue against, because Xhaka has no right to protest, he was at fault, laccazet pushed him away, still he ensured he got himself redcarded, what do you call that, he made it look as if it was intentional. Especially when we were in control of the game. The scenario looks exactly like Pepe in Leeds game . It’s looking as if some players trying to sabotage the manager effort
Piss poor shooting by the whole team. They hardly have a go from outside the box as well.
We had many clear chances, but Burnley players were too dirty. Dyche always employs this scheme when playing against us
Am sorry to say this….I actually think you say these things to taunt fans of these club…. There can’t be a better explanation for your comments
I’m serious. Arteta is a smart manager, but he’s unable to discipline his players
If he was smart, he would play the younger players. The biggest problem he has is Arteta thinks he is doing well. He is blind to the truth, that we are not hours enough.
I so agree. gotanidea you are so disillusional
I’m off to the bookies tomorrow I reckon the odds of us being the first top flight English team to get relegated and qualify for the Champions League in the same season (via the Europa League Obs, but only if Mikel still plays the kids) will be fantastic!
dude I think you are paranoid. its Burnley. if we cant score or dominate Burnley,then who are going to dominate?
Arteta selected Xhaka and we payed for it. How many seasons does he ruin momentum with his antics high up the pitch when we’re in the driver’s seat in a match. Both Manager and player at fault here. Plus we can’t score a goal to save our lives. Woeful Arsenal.
really
Arteta’s tactics include team selection. He still plays William and Xhaka. Our play is predictable and doesn’t work. Time for Arteta to go. He does not have the skills or experience for the Premier league.
I don’t think Arteta’s lost the dressing room yet, but he could’ve lost the board’s trust. Our tactic isn’t predictable at all, since we’ve got many big chances that weren’t converted by our attackers
Xhaka was necessary for the double-pivot formation, but he was too emotional
Really! No goals in what 6 games. What are we doing different to create goals. Nothing
Are you joking, can’t you see we make aimless crosses to strikers who can’t jump, we rarely have any drive-ins , no player is daring to make runs,
You say Arteta is smart, yet he’s played willian and Xhaka continuously without results, Maitland-Niles should be filling that spot,
By now Arteta should be fielding hungry teenagers and not this bunch of lazy players.
I so agree. gotanidea you are so disillusional
We made a lot of good ground crosses as well, that weren’t converted by our attackers. Our play in this game is much better than the previous ones, because we made plenty shots on goal
Tactics???? What has arteta shown us? His tactics have lost us 4 consecutive home games. Continually starting xhaka means we play with 10 men at the start.
You need to start supporting the club, and realise he has to go
Changing from 3-4-3 to 4-2-3-1 isn’t easy. The Gunners took several games to get used to it, although they used it last season with Ozil
They played very well in this Burnley game with that formation, but Xhaka ruined it. It was Pepe’s stupidity, then Xhaka’s
I’ve got an idea for you, what about changing your username to” haven’t got a clue “?
What a load of bollocks about tactics, I doesn’t matter what tactics you play with this shambles they are not good enough
Xhaka is your left footed midfielder now
am with you on this, I wouldnt let the red card cloud my judgement, we had enough chance to win before HT but we’re wasteful then Xhaka performed his magic. Just like against Leeds Utd, am suspecting these players are having issues with the coach. Xhaka has no right to be angry
There’s a man thinking with his brain and seeing with his eyes. You are a rare breed sir. Long may you live.
I feel like our problem is beyond tactics. I can’t fault any player for effort today. Not one . I however fault Xhaka for negligence. As a senior player, how did that action seem appropriate ?
I’d like to see Arteta handle this sternly.
I personally felt he went overboard with Pepe. Let me see how he handles Xhaka.
The tactics look just right. We are attacking with numbers , and the guile was nearly there today. It’s just sad that a senior player let us down. Hopefully this means room for AMN in the middle of the park next game,
maitland miles will be playing at right back come wednesday
Bellerin is injured?
Suspended, yellow cards ban
Your observations are the best among the emotional fans here. Had Xhaka not lost his temper, we would have likely won the game
This was quite likely but Xhaka cocked it up.
An experience manager dont get off an striker after we get a Man down against a team who doesn’t attack and has 5 goals in the league…football is about messages too…and that was so noob…then he plays nketiah too late for willian who has do nothing since his first game…arteta Is good selling His product and he tell us he would ve the new Pep…clearly he I
is not…
We should go for a German manager…how about nagelsmann…he Is truly a young brilliant manager
Arteta has got NO experience. He is flondering. The football is beginners football, micro managed rubbish. The players would be 100% better under a better manager. Wake up…Arteta is not up to this. Not up to Arsenal.
I just need to understand. Why not just play the players who play in Europa league?
The first team players would be discontent if our B team replace them
But EVERYONE is discontent with the “A” team playing like this, haha
Bro, I think the first team need that kick up their butt.
In todays game, purely judging from the player movement and body language, I’d say that the players did try to improve. It is however not enough at this point.
We are running out of room for a slow climb. We need a big push.
Totally agree with you
ARE you sure you are from this world?
If the A team is discontent, then should do what they are paid to do properly
Arteta did this to himself. I repeat, Arteta went on self destruct and killed his career before it even started. As soon as I saw the line up, I saw a man who had tied a noose to hang himself with. Unfortunately he will have to pay for it now.
Sacked in the morning, sacked in the morning. There’s no other way.
Xhaka off with him.
Thanks for FA Cup.
So candidates,
Allegri? Favre? Poch? Who else is available?
If Arteta has to be replaced, I’d choose Ljungberg or Pochettino. But I hope Arteta stays
Favre is interesting, although I think a lot of their success is down to their fantastic recruitment and development teams. But its irrelevant. MA shouldn’t and wont be sacked mid-season and we wont go down – look how detached the bottom teams are, even with us playing the worst football Ive seen us play in almost 40 years.
Arteta MUST carry the can for staying loyal to Xhaka, Willian, Bellerin, Lacazette and even Auba, who has not only lost all confidence but is totally uninspirational as a captain. The kids are not as good as some here claim they are, but they are confident from Europe and cant do any worse than half of our first team. Why oh why is Arteta not seeeing what EVERYONE else is seeing?
6 red cards. More than any other team. That tells you something about the manager.
i really hope this rookie is sacked tomorrow morning.. if even favre gets sacked, then its not too soon for arteta
I’m speechless. Never crossed my mind ever that I’d experience a moment like this as an Arsenal fan…🙇🏽♂️
👍👍👍
Never crossed my mind too that crossing is the smart brilliant tactic arteta learnt from pep and wenger
Arteta gone
Xhaka sold
We are in a right mess arnt we!
Who is going to fix this mess as its part the boards also for excluding Mesut, Matteo & Saliba then Selling Martinez when he was loyal and our no1. Arsenal has lost all its values and this is what happens, it’s called Karma.
Stan needs to sell up too as a distant owner isnt one who actually cares, someone who is invested in the club like we used to before the Yank came along.
Something has to change and now!
I couldn’t agree more! As a club we deserve what’s happening to us for the way we treated both AW and UE not the criticism but the personal attacks, mocking(and people think the reason we can’t attrack managers of the calibre needed is money the real reason is that they’ve seen the disgraceful treatment given to a man who dedicated his life to the club and was discarded like a piece of trash) .. And for the arrogance to think we were entitled to CL football every season or that the FA Cup was a mini mousse trophy… We were warned but didn’t listen!
siamois, what you are saying is so true – arrogance borne out of success!!
I will always remember the claim that we “had got our Arsenal back” and the way some fans were celebrating when gazidis took over the hiring and firing.
One of the quotes when this happened was I have woken up today and can finally breathe a sigh of relief, or words to that effect… complete and utter disrespect for a man who, despite his many flaws, was a fan and performed miracles.
I take no pleasure whatsoever in seeing how it is turning out for MA, but I’m sick and tired of being told it’s all down to AW and how, if anyone questions MA, we are not real fans or the worst type of fans.
How can those who accused AW and UE of having “favourites” not question MA when we see Xhaka, Willian, Aubameyang being selected?
Meanwhile, the likes of “weedy Walcott” is still playing for a club sitting fifth in the table – one couldn’t make it up!!!
Is there anyone out there who can still justify the treatment of Ozil, when we have witnessed such a woefully inept tactical and creative match ever at the Emirates?
Having just watched Elneny, we were lucky not to have been down to nine men by the way.
As for Xhaka, I am breaking my rule of not condemning a player – let him leave in January for Erikson or Hertha Berlin, the damage is too much.
Ozil is not really important to this team, especially the way MA wants to play, and na isn’t ready to have plan B
He’s got to go. Not sure my liver can take much more
🤣🤣 it’s waving the white flag!!!
Lol
Theres still time to save the season. We are only 12 points behind.
Sack MA. Cast off Xhaka as well.
Bring in a winning managee with vast experience. Like Allegri. Give him some money to spend in January.
Maybe he will bring back Guendouzi and play Saliba too.
so will AUBA, laccazet, Pepe, willian, and Bellerin not play? Because those are mentioned are in the same category as Xhaka
Bro, at least Bellerin creates a scoring chance per game. Even today he did. In contrast, there’s a man on the opposite flank………
Saliba got a foolish red card. He’s not ready, actually arteta is protecting him from being skinned by fans.
The cost of Europa League is now becoming apparent.We have only won i think once on a weekend after Europa league,and that was the game against ManU.
As for the match proper,Arteta is onto something but not yet there.I hope he doesnt get fired!
Spurs are in Europa and currently sit top, no excuse there
are you joking? the losses are surely not because of europa league.. claiming that is ridiculous.. and i hope arteta is fired tomorrow morning
What is wrong with Arteta and PL matches? Why can’t we play well against smaller teams? We look like a team who has no clear intentions going forward. We’ve heard Arteta said many times to “Trust the process”, in reality our own players have stop believing in Arteta being able to bring our club forward. Or in our Captain, who is a shade of himself since he joined Özils club of overpaid players… Any other manager would have benched him already… The last goal from him that I can remember is today’s own goal😥 Pathetic performance from him.
Trust the process.. what’s the process getting relegated ? If they don’t sack Arteta now then the club is dead! Arteta out all day long! I’d be amazed if anyone thinks he’s still the man!
Be amazed if we pick up anymore points this year, Kev!!
Oh I would too Sue! Did you hear that clown Alan Smith ? I think the Arsenal heirachy need to support Arteta over the next couple years.. is he taking the piss ? Couple years with him and we’ll be playing Shrewsbury town and Rochdale at weekends!
I turned over, Kev… I’d seen more than enough!! Exactly, league one here we come!!
Where has it all gone pete tong, Kev?? 😔
He actually said let Arteta do his thing.. he must want the club relegated because that’s where we’re headed Sue and people will say no chance too good, can’t happen.. oh it can happen we can’t score or defend the perfect recipe for relegation! Kroenke taking over ? The club has turned sour since he arrived at the club and there is no direction or plan on now to run a football club 🙄
*How
Let him do his thing?!! Oh dear! He has and it hasn’t worked…
I am saddened, not only by the loss to a very average Burnley side, who happen to have a very fine goalkeeper, but to the over reaction of certain fans on this site who have once again denounced our Manager for the ill discipline of one player who cost us the game.In the match I watched it was only a matter of time before we scored after stepping up the pace from the beginning of the second half.All that changed when the player many of us have always regarded as a liability, duly obliged.After that the fates conspired against us with the Auba og.I cannot fault any player for a lack of effort, but tonight, Arteta will finally realise that his loyalty to Xhaka, and 2/3 others has been misplaced.He will have learned a great deal from the match tonight and the suspensions of Bellerin and Xhaka could turn out to be a blessing for him at a time when the team as a whole need the support of genuine Arsenal fans.
I couldn’t agree more kev82
@Kori 👍👍
But Kev nobody has over told us what “the process” is. Maybe relegation, consolidation, promotion like Man U in the 70’s is part of it!
Guy, maybe that is the process.. we’re breaking every other dreaded record, add relegation into the mix! There is no light at the end of the tunnel under Arteta.
Who to blame ? Coach or players? Both for me.
Arteta must be crazy if he thinks Willian and Bellerin is the way forward for that right wing.
Soon as those two starts, the right wing is dead.
Xhaka, time to go… Wasteful chances in the first half.
Arteta needs to start answering
Eddie, I disagree. Almost all our best attacking moments came from combination of Willian and Bellerin. The question to be paused, is what were the ones who were created for doing?
Agree Eddie – both share the blame. Consider though, it’s not the players fault in all cases. If you lack certain aspects that are not training related eg speed accelation, size, age etc, then you can never be good enough regardless of effort. It’s then down to management for buying, playing and keeping them. Disciplinary problems aside, two off Xhakas biggest faults are in this category – speed and one footedness, which nobody can fix. Im go easy on him because its the club’s fault for keeping him more than his.
Actually willian was our best player for me.
We must stay calm. We will go on a long unbeaten run soon. Arteta is still our best hope. Our players will bounce back. Keep the faith
Total baseless words.
You my good sir is what I call optimistic but good on you for doing so and being positive but being honest we are screwed.
Suppose you also think the 2020 was won by the most incompetant potus ever?
Are you smocking wacky baccy
Wyoming, you must be watching a different team in red.Stay positive.
Honest to god you couldn’t make this up!! I’m still cheesed off after the NLD, but this!! Burnley!! Omg… 2 more records smashed!! Auba’s drought ends…. it gets worse every week!
Southampton next… Theo to score for sure!!
I’m so fed up with this garbage… when will it end????
On a positive note. Auba did found his scoring boots. Or shall i say head?
😂 if I didn’t laugh I’d cry!!!
And who says auba cant score sith his head, proved doubters wrong today
Sue: It will end when the board realizes that MA is in over his head.
That’s the unfortunate truth.
So we may have to endure yet more pain then, Icw?! Urgh…..as if this hasn’t been bad enough!
lcw, it will end when the board is fired and revamped. Long may we dream.
It’s obvious now that Arteta cannot be able to manage this Team. We are in a complex situation.
Arteta is just confused, why pick Xhaka in the 1st place? The Europa team would have done much better. Now the buck stops with the manager fair and square
First of all, you were warned that xhaka is a total liability, waste of space and total useless footballer. Secondly losing four games at home on the trot against non top 6 teams, not scoring in seven from open play and losing to Burnley the way we did is sacking material. The job is looking way too big for Arteta, way too big. We cant afford to sit around waiting for something that is not coming. Its more dire for this club than it has ever been and Arteta has to take full responsibility for this teams demise. The season is nearly over before its started. He cant last much longer for the sake of Arsenal.
make no sense when the club’s best playmakers left out of the squad – all because you’re wanting to keep the chinese happy
Arteta out!
👍
I knew we would lose after missing some chances in the first half. This things keep happening to Arsenal. Then Xhaka was so stupid there. A professional player keeps making same mistakes. Shame…
This season is already over. We have lost many games already and its just December. We play Southampton on Wednesday and I am Sure that’s another defeat with Walcott scoring a goal….
what is going on at Arsenal? There’s a lot of talented players out there but the lack of confidence and discipline must be a cause for concern.
Five points off the relegation zone…
Arsenal have now lost 4 consecutive home games in the league since 1959. Burnley first win at the Emirates. We just keep making negative records.
What have gone wrong?
I am weary and tired….Oh men
Trust Arteta to be sacked and going on to win a league next season with another team.
If this doesn’t force Kroenke to go all out Abrahmovic style squad rewamp, we are never coming back from this slump.
Blame the manager (rightly). Blame the players (rightly). The truth is untill we have Kroenke on top, we are never going to compete for a title even in 100 years.
I promised SueP that I’d post nothing but positive comments for the season. So here it goes.
Xhaka and Bellerin can’t play next game.
I’ll pick this up when Thursday night football starts again.
but this is not a positive comment 🤔😂
Aw Trudeau 😥
See you in February
Happy new year
Lucien Favre anyone?
He doesn’t mind having no transfer targets iirc
But like other managers he might not agree with being forced to play certain players
That’s the problem. We need a manager, an experienced winner with a budget giving to him to add to this squad.
Either Stan steps up or steps aside and sells the club. No more pussy footing around we need results and that’s it. Some stability would be nice too with a non absentee owner who let’s the in mates run the show!
Manager isn’t the main problem. Arteta bare minimum had to just not be awful as we get him a better squad. He’s not even showing the basic managerial nuance to become successful tho and that’s why I think a change is needed. Got it wrong with Mikel. You can’t be this bad
why does MA persist with playing players who are not playing well why not let the young lads who are willing to play and show desire to win? They can’t do any worse than our over paid premodanas.
Anyone want to keep defending Xhaka? That was sackable offense to be honest.
Probably our first game in 5 where we looked like we were going to score until it happened too.
I wouldnt defend him for the red card, that was purely stupidity, however he did fine before the madness
Guendouzi playing brilliant football in Germany lots of people raving about him but its ok we got Xhaka
Arteta please go
At this point I’ve become numb. I don’t feel sorry for anybody because I have watched this movie before.
As you make your bed, so you must lie on it.
Arteta tactics better than Emerys is totally out of place ,,,you can’t compare them I prefer Emery now,,, he was far better than this fraudiola arteta ,,,di Matteo won the champion league with Chelsea but where is he today,,, the FA cup should not be excuse, we going are down down down and people are still trying to justify arteta,,, I don’t know why people find it hard to say the truth like others who sees ozil as the next Messiah, xhaka and mustafi have improved under arteta ,,blind opinion,,, this is will be the last time I will be commenting on anything until i see any reasonable thing to talk,, those who really knows or followed arsenal for long knows this is not the club we used to love, unbelievable…
launching countless meaningless crosses to nowhere does us no good. i miss the old Arsenal where silky passing and exquisite goals were the order of the day. back then even if we lost, you at least enjoyed the game. now it just seems to drag along. i know artetas plans even b4 the game begins.
defenders pass pass, wingbacks get ball, try to pass to the wingers, wingers try cross…ball cleared and repeat. its so boring!
Arteta out!!
I see it too. arteta is just too predictable. where is the midfield. no playmaker, just defenders to right/left back to the likes of William or saka. no quick movement with or without the ball. I could predict him from start to finish. who is he going to beat. lucky win against manutd and we thought he is the messiah. we need to wake up,even Allardyce could get this team winning. piss poor performance.
It is a times like right now when things are going against us and a combinationof many reasons means we are not playing to ourtrue level, that REAL supporters need to come to the fore and SUPPORT the club and our manager . It is easy and cowardly to write vitriol from the comfort of your home.
Our club really needs our SUPPORT now, not cowardly and easy to write criticism. Let us see NOW, which are true fans of our club and which are fairweather fans ,only interested when we are winning trophies and playing with style.
I am staunch, as I have been since age 8 in 1958. Are YOU?
Yes, I’m a true fan. And letsyou start next week by sacking Arteta. Then we can start our season.
Oh come off it! We all have eyes and use them, just like you always tell us to! Can you honestly say you’re happy with the football we’re playing? How many games is that without a goal now?!
And don’t give us all that crap about being a real supporter! We all are, we all love AFC with a passion! That is why this is so painful!
It must be really bad right now. I doubt if I’ve seen Sue this angry before.
Take heart dear Sue. We’ll have cause to be happy once again soon.
Watching this type of horror movie such a midnight will only result in nightmares for the rest of the night. And after that, panic attacks.
Aww thank you, Gily 😊 I hope you’re right… we need something to smile about right now!
On that note, couldn’t we have found 2000 fans that would make a bit of noise? Every other club makes 2000 fans sound like 20,000. Arsenal? Even before Xhaka’s brain fart it was quieter than with no fans.
Jon
It was a thoroughly rotten display and not helped by Xhaka or in hindsight by Elneny
Very turbulent waters
Sorry Mr.Fox. Understand that you support the manager wholeheartedly, but people saw the same pattern with UE that they are seeing now, and to call them fake makes it sound ridiculous. MA makes it harder to defend him every game in the league, by making the same decisions which have not worked previously. Do you think 4 straight home defeats are because of the owner? Does the owner influence the playstyle? No, that’s completely on the manager, the coaching staff and the players.
Coming to the players, I guess the players have started dissenting against MA, and I fear it maybe the reason he gets the sack. Also if he does get the sack, from a business point of view , the Arsenal brand will take a huge hit, as just after a public vote of confidence from the CEO, the team plays poorly again and the manager gets the sack! The manager and the players need to wake up and start producing redults and not just spew some random **** in pressers. It will be better if MA doesnt say anything about how the team needs to win, whem thats what he has been saying for the past 2 matchdays without any positive change… time for results now.
your age does not equate to wisdom.
Jon, im afraid that you are falling on your own sword. If you just look at the facts and to quote “be a realist” you must see what is happening. Dont call people names for seeing what is smacking us in the face. I dont want Arteta sacked, i wanted him to succeed, i thought he was on the right track but you only have to look, he is out of his depth and cant sort the job out. As a team we are playing way way below the expected level. He is floundering badly. Dont stick your head in the sand, actually say what you see, not what you think we should see.
👍👍
Some of the fans still supporting MA and want him to continue just have a big fat ego and putting it Infront of the team they so call support. Let me remind them again this is supposed to be project Arsenal but now for some stubborn fans it’s become project Arteta. With all these excuses we are just kidding our selves no one else.
Gotanidea did I here u say Xhaka’s left foot…………well Xhaka my foot. Guys don’t blame MA cos everything was on track before Dhaka did what he is good for.
U are not playing well and u make a useless foul instead of u to keep ur mouth shut to prevent a yellow u showed the whole world how foolish a player u are to get a red.
If I was at Emirates I would boo so loud that I would be sent out of the stadium for mental check up.
What was in track? We actually played decent at best for 10 minutes??? Still no goals. Nothing was close my friend. Same thing was said against spurs. Still no goals. The Arsenal you think we are isn’t reality right now
first ten minutes of second half were good – first half was the usual Arsenal slow-go back pass extravaganza
😂😂 Cracked me up with your last sentence
Here is a very positive stat. If we go on to win next 25 games, we’ll end up with 88 points. Enough for us to nail 3rd position in the last two seasons.
There is still hope.
If we win all our remaining home games it would be enough to survive 😉
right now I will take one win!
The most annoying part is we actually looked like scoring, have been saying all week that arteta should go but for the first time this season I actually see a brand of attacking football from him which I love but for Xhaka stupidity we lost again. I really believe arteta is on yo something but I really don’t know maybe to support him or against him.
Same here bro same here…I’m at a crossroad. Do I support him or not, seeing how Xhaka single handedly ruined the game
Well he did. Until he behaved like a total moron Arsenal were looking good
the inefficient attack portray by our attackers is the reason the man is suffering, I feel for him, I dont know how a gaffer with good work ethic and dedication is getting ridicule for doing the right thing. was he the one who asked lacazet not to score?
Dont defend Arteta please. Arteta like Emery was NAIVE and ARROGANT by removing Ozil from the team. If you wont play Ozil, then play Smith Rowe in the number 10 role. Aubameyang should have been benched today. Yes. He had no business starting the game. Arteta is to blame 100 percent for this embarrassment. I have seen countless times when Pep would bench Aguero just to make a statement.
are you sure Ozil is the answer?
NO way.
You need to understand MA is trying to play Liverpool way not man city way, we do not have creative midfielder anymore like the days of AW so it will be foolish to play the way Arsena has always played under AW so the option is try wing.
You will agree with me we had enough opportunity to put the game to bed in the first half. And on AUBA I support you and I feel he is afraid of public opinion
Skills I really wanted to debate with you but seeing as you’ve mentioned ozil again like you always do on every article, I won’t.
Leno, try and understand me. If you wont play Ozil, then play Smith rowe. I know Ozil’s faults. I know he is lazy and does not track back. But that decision to exclude Ozil from the squad will backfire. Because people will always bring it into the discussion. We were playing Burnley at home. Why didn’t arteta start Smith rowe? We need creative midfielders. We can’t keep playing crosses aimlessly into the box when we dont have a player like Giroud who can convert them. Ozil as an option from the bench is not too much to ask for. If you say Ozil is not good enough to be on the bench, then what about these ones playing? Things are getting worse by the day. This is an embarrassment. Check the league table. Arteta is NAIVE AND ARROGANT. and he will lose the job. As a young manager, you have to be pragmatic. You have to choose the path of playing beautiful football. You should be open to correcting mistakes quickly. And arteta is stubborn to admit it.
Leno that is how I saw the game I thought we were building up a sustained bit of pressure before Xhak a had his brainless moment.The criticism of Arteta is justified due to the fact he appears to have a blind spot regarding Xhaka and unfortunately the club is picking up some horrendous stats that I haven’t seen in my lifetime.He probably is a very good coach but good coaches do not necessarily make good manager s.
John I understand you bro, but is arteta the one who asked Xhaka to grab that guy neck, Lacazette missed 2 clear chances, auba scored an own goal, I can see the man is really trying but it just seem like nothing is working for him. Even auba except actually looked like scoring but Xhaka ruined everything. I really don’t know why every coach like Xhaka, Wenger Emery Freddie now Arteta 😭😭
Lack of discipline and professionalism is something i pointed out weeks ago that this team is missing, that is something that should be stamped out and not tolerated. We commit more fouls, more mistakes, more red cards, more foul throws and more stupid decisions than anyone and that is unforgivable.
at least Bellerin and Xhaka won’t play Southampton, so we might have a chance.
Waiting for Artetas usual words about the next game. Also he slaughtered Pepe for being sent off so will he do the same to the 1st player on the team sheet each week? I will always support Arsenal, but it’s embarrassing
20/1
Arsenal to be relegated
20/1
Utd To win the league
Now that’s a shock. Bookies after loss today
Lol that’s laughable man! I wouldnt bet on us to win the league at 200/1 let alone 20/1 lol
That was awful and once again – his faith in Bellerin, Granit and Willian were proven to be misplaced.
I know that it is heat of moment but the Arteta out calls are starting to appeal to me…don’t think that will really help but somebody needs to smack Arteta and if a loss to Burnely (first time since 1971 in the league) doesn’t do it nothing will.
We all have our our own ideas, and I would have liked to see Emil start, instead of who, maybe Lacazette.
I thought Lacazette was okay. Auba had some good chances in the 10 minutes of good play as well…Bellerin was poor with a bunch of give-aways, Granit was Granit and Willian at least worked, but gave the ball away.
I hope the players, after this performance, look at the mirror collectively, and thank their lucky stars that they are jot the ones to be sacked. Even if MA is sacked(very likely, but I hope not) these players have let him down on many occasions this season. He coaches tactics, not headbutts, neck grabbing, missing one on ones, foul throws etc.
This doesn’t mean that MA is not at fault. If something is not working, try to change it up! Change the midfield setup, formation, players, anything. Try to keep atleast 2 3 lineups. As you are not a big name(yet), try to keep things simple so that the players buy into the vision more easily. What happened to the team that was so united when winning the FA cup and the opening game?
Please god help Arsenal climb back out of this mess!!
Onwards and Upwards (please!)
COYG!!
Did you are right and I want to say, though I would not disagree the coach is at fault but I see him trying different tactics and formations just to find answers but the players has been a huge letdown
Yeah, that was my way of ranting, lol. The players frustrate me soo much, it seems either they dont understand the manager’s tactics or dont want to play that way. MA has tried to change it up, but honestly, the primary tactic of crossing remains dominant which is what I have the beef with. Now today we actually looked like winning before the Xhaka incident(which I didnt see), but after the goal, it just seemed like we will definitely lose. I don’t think this was the vibe I got when Arsenal played last season under MA.
I would have loved us use Saka instead of William and Nelson at left but am baffled at our wastefulness, it’s the reason we are where we are
ARTETA OUT, NAGELSMANN IN. It is not rocket science
Take a deep breath. Isn’t this the legacy that Arsene Wegner has left? For years until he was fired Wegner defended the business model supporting what the Kroenkes were doing. Lowing the bar year after year. Good young players were allowed to leave and the wrong ones promoted. And trying to sell snake oil with spin like,” We’re only interested in signing top top players”.This is just the chickens coming home to roost.
Even AMN was poor tonight. They all deserve nothing but what they get!
Pathetic.
Checking on the return train fare to Sheffield for when we are in the Championship
Arteta has got NO experience. He is floundering. The football is micro managed rubbish. The players can’t breathe and would be 100% better under a better manager. Wake up…Arteta is not up to this. Not up to Arsenal. Toooooo inexperienced, yes we can go down to the Championship
before today I would have said that you were an alarmist and out-to-lunch. Now I am starting to get worried. Watched Crystal Palace earlier and they are sooooooo much better than us right now. Very sad.
As they were 100% better under AW and UE? I totally disagree and may I ask you to wake up from your fantasy, it’s all on the players, they are not good enough. No wonder no team bid for AUBA, lacca and most of them
but it doesn’t seem to be turning a corner at all, Arteta’s apparent blind faith in Bellerin, Willian and Granit keep causing grief. Except for 10 minutes of the second half they looked their usual stilted, pedantic selves.
Evra says he was once invited by Thierry Henry to his house to watch an Arsenal game and Henry turned off the TV and said, he can’t watch Xhaka being the captain of his team.
I can’t just understand why Xhaka is always in the line up.
Xhaka and Bellerin……….hmmm
add Willian to the list please
Add AUBA And lacca
sadly, and Arteta. Can’t change the whole team, and I don’t disagree with the assessment. Sometimes it has to be the coach. That really was poor today and it comes time after time. He will talk about the 10 minutes of fun in the post-game but they were awful…
Stewart
It is the coach. He micro-manages every move and the can’t breath. The team would play for a better manager. Arteta cannot fix this.
we are getting close to a point that we need a bump anyway, even if it can’t fix the underlying issues.
I will say it again, none of the players deserve any criticism. ARTETA is the only one responsible for this embarrassment. He is to blame. Not Lacazette, not William, not aubameyang. The bulk stops at arteta table. He plays negative football. He wants to be in control. The attackers are not playing with freedom. Willian was quality at chelsea. Something is fundamentally wrong . It is Arteta’s fault
This is just so sad. Nobody is afraid of us, we can’t bank points. Hopefully this is the darkness before the dawn.
I really hoped that Arteta was ushering in a new era for us, but it is more of the same or even worse. I was all for giving him time, now I want a change.
Jesus christ guys get a grip, slagging off other fans for having a different opinion is asinine, were all on the same boat here, all pissed off, none if this is good enough, but be civil to one another, a house divided amongst itself CANNOT stand.
no slagging from me, I am just being drawn to the dark side of the force 🙂
and I will be thrilled to be proven wrong as the team settles and goes on a great run. I just can’t see it happening with Arteta now…
Haha I get it man! I’m an optimist by nature but jesus its wearing thin this is diabolical! I just think we should have healthy disagreements without resorting to name calling (which I am also guilty of and apologies to those involved) by all means slag the manager and the players at this point because this is shambolic, but ultimately we need each others resolve to get through this nonsense, this too shall pass.
Says the guy who himself slaggs off other fans for having a different point of view. Such a hypocrite you are. As the tide turns I see the lot of you start using this statement to hide your hypocrite behaviour… Not afraid to call out you, Sue P, Durand and Jon all who labelled other fans negative, moaners n all sort of things for having a different point of view to yours. The ones who are more realistic then living in cocu land like you lot do.
MA is so useless his right flag players are poor until he changed both players. Arsenal will fight for relegation this season but the manager needs to go or resign. What is beauty about football when there are no goals? I also players want MA out of the club their body languages are obvious.
I would like to see some of those players thrown under to bus but I think it has to be the manager unfortunately.
We are 5 points above the drop zone – there is my glass-half-full statement for the night.
whomever does the rating – Granit -12 please.
Nah nah hey hey good buy
Arteta hopefully gone in the morning
Patrik this phrase from goal media also answers your article’s question “….
That meant another start for the likes of Xhaka, Willian, Hector Bellerin and Alexandre Lacazette – players who have consistently underperformed this season.
So can there really be any surprise that Arsenal produced yet another insipid performance in the Premier League?….”
When you analyzed Arsenal’s transfer window properly you won’t be surprised at what is happening. Emery was sent into his second season with a far weaker squad than he had in his first season.
I understood Arteta playing the way he did last season, but a serious club would have provided him with a better team by the start of the new season.
I am tired of blaming individual players and coaches. The reason we keep talking about Xhaka and Ozil is because the club has refused to sign better replacement for years.
I look at our team, I see a weak first eleven and an uninspiring bench.
We have a serious managerial crisis beyond what we can imagine. So the sacking should begin from the top else, we will keep going round in circles
afraid that you are right but Arteta might be as high as this would go. Can’t fire all the players so take out the manager and hope for the best. The way he is setting up the resources he does have is not inspiring…