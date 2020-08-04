Winning mindset and experience is why Mikel Arteta wants to sign playmaker

Arsenal is closing in on signing Willian from Chelsea on a free transfer as the Blues struggle to agree to his demands.
The Brazilian wants a three-year deal on his next contract and that is something that Chelsea cannot offer him, but Arsenal is willing to do so.
It has now been revealed that Mikel Arteta and no one else is the driving force for the Gunners as they look to complete the transfer.
The Athletic claims that the Spaniard is eager to add Willian to his team so that his young wingers can be helped to develop by the experienced Brazilian.
The Gunners have been monitoring his contract situation for a long time now, but their present push to get him over to the Emirates is because of Arteta’s strong desire to have him in his team.
The Brazilian has been playing at the very highest level with Chelsea for years and Arteta feels that his experience will be valuable to his team.
The report also claims that the second reason why he wants Willian is that the Brazilian will bring a winning mindset to his team after winning two Premier League titles among other trophies at Chelsea.
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
And this, if true, is exactly why
MA is the right man in charge of
AFC. There are certainly younger,
more expensive wingers out
there like Sanco, Chiesa, Kluivert,
Traore, Dembele, ETC that would
excite the Arsenal faithful if signed
but the Spaniard realizes that the
future at the position may already
be on the roster(Pepe/Mart/Saka/
Nelson) and a veteran mentor like
Willian is desperately needed. Not
to mention the man still has a few
quality years left in his boots to
give the young guns a serious run
for there money.
Like EVERYTHING about this move
Agree with you ACE, what’s not to like about this deal?
1. Successful PL experience
2. Winning mentality
3. Mentor for our youngsters
4. Doesn’t threaten their longterm.
place at our club
5. Free transfer
Don’t understand why ONLY Arteta is pushing for it (reportedly); saves funds for management for other areas while getting a quality player on a free.
If Raul and Edu aren’t on-board (reportedly) it makes me question why not, and are they capable of doing any better than Ivan?
Raul once again is seemingly being led by the nose by agents, and sniffing around Barca for cast offs. Wondering if Raul is the right person to help us get back to the top.
My confidence continues to grow with Arteta, while it wanes with Raul and Edu. Some said I’m too harsh on those 2, but Raul hasn’t impressed and aside from Martinelli what has Edu done?
Arteta’s results and influence are there to see, wish I could boast the same for Raul and Edu.
Credit Raul for Tierney; solid and consistent player. Too early to say about Saliba. Soares hasn’t played enough to honestly rate, same to be said about Mari. He’s still injured, but that is the standard at Arsenal over last few years.
Ceballos seemingly has one foot out the door since he arrived and likely won’t be back.
His agent is Kia who brought many players to our club. Our club is ran by agents. Raul doesn’t get credit for any player.
Kia is Soares agent, Edu and Coutinho. There’s some other agent pulling strings at our club too
If MA wants Willian, who am I to argue with him?! 🙂
C’mon now Sue, that’s how we do it here on JA! We question, critique, and debase management and the manager.
Many of us know better than them; look at my comments above! I clearly know better, and would do a better job than Raul at 1/10 of his wages.
The job offer must have been lost in the mail, understandable mix up having to go over the pond.
Durand, you know I’d much rather have you than Raul 😀 I think we all would!!