Winning mindset and experience is why Mikel Arteta wants to sign playmaker

Arsenal is closing in on signing Willian from Chelsea on a free transfer as the Blues struggle to agree to his demands.

The Brazilian wants a three-year deal on his next contract and that is something that Chelsea cannot offer him, but Arsenal is willing to do so.

It has now been revealed that Mikel Arteta and no one else is the driving force for the Gunners as they look to complete the transfer.

The Athletic claims that the Spaniard is eager to add Willian to his team so that his young wingers can be helped to develop by the experienced Brazilian.

The Gunners have been monitoring his contract situation for a long time now, but their present push to get him over to the Emirates is because of Arteta’s strong desire to have him in his team.

The Brazilian has been playing at the very highest level with Chelsea for years and Arteta feels that his experience will be valuable to his team.

The report also claims that the second reason why he wants Willian is that the Brazilian will bring a winning mindset to his team after winning two Premier League titles among other trophies at Chelsea.