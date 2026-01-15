Winning the Carabao Cup will give Arsenal confidence to win bigger trophies

Arsenal have placed one foot in the final of the Carabao Cup after securing victory over Chelsea in the first leg of their semi-final tie. It was a closely contested encounter, one that could easily have slipped away had the Gunners not shown resilience and composure in the closing stages of the match.

Chelsea, playing on home soil, grew into the contest as the game progressed. In the second half in particular, they appeared to find ways to breach the Arsenal defence and apply sustained pressure. There were moments when the balance of the tie threatened to shift, but Arsenal responded by tightening up at the back and managing the game more effectively. That improvement proved decisive, allowing them to see out the result and take a valuable advantage into the second leg.

Momentum is building at a crucial stage

For Arsenal supporters, this is a period filled with optimism. With the competition now entering its final two matches, expectations are high, and the players are fully aware of the responsibility that comes with that belief. The squad has shown maturity in difficult moments, and the ability to defend under pressure will be vital as the season reaches its defining stages.

Arsenal’s ambitions are not limited to the Carabao Cup. They have been strong in both the Champions League and the Premier League this season, establishing themselves as genuine contenders in each competition. The consistency they have shown across multiple fronts has raised hopes that this could be a campaign to remember.

A trophy that could define the season

Despite their progress elsewhere, the League Cup may carry particular significance. Arsenal have not lifted a trophy since their FA Cup triumph in 2020, and that absence of silverware has lingered over recent seasons. Winning this competition would not only end that wait but also provide a powerful psychological boost.

Adding the Carabao Cup to their cabinet would reinforce belief within the squad and among supporters that Arsenal can succeed in decisive moments. With a narrow advantage secured and the return leg still to come, the challenge remains, but the opportunity to turn promise into tangible success is now firmly within reach.