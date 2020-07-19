Winning the FA Cup will add funds to Arteta’s transfer kitty

Although there is still a small outside chance that Arsenal could qualify for the Europa League by their League position, we are now just one game away from securing a place by virtue of winning the FA Cup.

Arteta was heavily criticized for saying that he “didn’t know” how much he would have to spend in the summer transfer window, and with the reduced income from empty grounds and the lack of European football it was always going to be difficult to predict.

But the Boss clarified after out semi-final win against Chelsea, that if we went on to win the Final, it would be an added bonus to his kitty. He told Arsenal.com: “Listen, we have had a lot of conversations and we always agreed with the plan that we have in place, and the current vision is very clear. It’s about the possibilities that we are going to have and at the moment we have some uncertainties. The way we finish the season, if we are in Europe or we win it [the FA Cup], it will obviously help because financially we will be stronger and that’s why we have to be a little bit patient.”

Well, we only have to be patient for another two weeks, as the Final, against Man United or Chelsea, will be played at Wembley on Saturday August the First.

Come on you Gooners!!!!!