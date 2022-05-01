Winning ugly at West Ham shows Arsenal have real character now

After seeing Spurs win earlier against a much depleted Leicester side, Arsenal were under real pressure to get all three points at West ham, or hand our North London rivals the advantage in the race for the Top Four.

But despite all the pressure, Mikel Arteta’s young side managed to pull out all the stops and beat a very aggressive West Ham team and claim the spoils in a must-win game.

Beating Chelsea, Man United and West Ham in the space of ten days shows real grit and determination that we were missing in the three previous games, and as Mikel Arteta said after the game, it shows the team has real character.

The boss told Arsenal.com: “It’s a massive win, under very difficult circumstances because we put ourselves in real problems, especially with our decision making and in ball possessions, and the spaces we were attacking, and the timing of it and the efficiency of it. But the team showed huge character, not to give up, to continue trying to do the right things.

“The way they fought, the way they understood how they have to manage the game in certain moments, with the way we defended, because we didn’t concede anything, it was phenomenal. In England you say ‘win ugly’, I think from my point of view today we won ugly, and I’m extremely happy to see a team that has this capacity to find a way to win and show the character that they showed today.”

Well, I don’t know about you lot, but I am feeling extremely impressed with “the character” of our extremely young team, and also impressed that the manager has instilled the belief and confidence in the lads to achieve these last three wins.

Only a few more to go!

Come on you Gooners!

