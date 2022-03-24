Winterburn doubts if Bundesliga ace would fit in at Arsenal

Nigel Winterburn admits Serge Gnabry would be a great signing for Arsenal, but he doesn’t think the German will solve the club’s current problem.

Gnabry got his first-team breakthrough at the Emirates, but he struggled to develop his talents and left the club for Germany, where he turned into a global superstar for Bayern Munich.

He is now one of the finest wingers in the world and he has been tipped to return to the Emirates as a part of Mikel Arteta’s rebuild.

The Gunners will keep bolstering their squad with quality players when the transfer window reopens, and it hardly gets better than Gnabry at the moment.

The German could leave Bayern as he struggles to agree to a new deal with them, but a move to Arsenal might not be what the Gunners need now, according to Winterburn.

He said via Metro Sport: ‘The improvement he’s shown and what he’s achieved since leaving Arsenal is incredible.

‘He’d be a good addition to the squad, I don’t think anyone would deny that, but where would he come in and who’s position would he potentially take.

‘There’s Saka, Smith-Rowe and Martinelli, so he’ll most likely play in one of those roles.

‘I think he would improve the squad, but I think Arsenal need to strengthen their squad in other areas rather than the wide areas.

Just Arsenal Opinion

While we need players in other positions on the team, we also need to keep adding quality to the spots we might have many options now.

The likes of Liverpool have continued to add top players to every position on their team, and that is one reason they have remained competitive.

Gnabry would be a great addition to our squad and we need him in the as soon as this summer.