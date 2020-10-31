Winterburn gives his verdict on Arsenal’s top four chances

Nigel Winterburn doesn’t think that Arsenal has what it takes to make the top four this season and if they don’t get back to form, better teams will pass them by.

After securing European football by winning the FA Cup last season, Mikel Arteta has been backed in this transfer window to help Arsenal earn a return to the Champions League.

The Gunners started their campaign with wins against Fulham and West Ham, but they have been stuttering since that time.

Although they have beaten Sheffield United, they have three losses from their last four league games.

As they drop points, other teams are collecting points and Winterburn thinks that they will be bypassed by teams in better form if they don’t get back to winning ways soon.

He admitted that this has been a strange season with no teams looking like the clear favourites for the title so far, but he feels that Arsenal needs to improve.

He said as quoted by Star Sports: “The first 10 games always give a good idea of where Arsenal will finish. They would like to go into the last few games of the season having a chance to be in the top four.

“Losing three of their first six games is not ideal and other teams are looking far better at this moment in time, with Arsenal already having to play catch-up.

“This is the strangest season I can remember for a long time; the league is so congested and there isn’t a dominant team so far.

“We will know halfway through the season where Arsenal will likely end up, but as a fan I do hope that come the end of the season they have a real chance of finishing in the top four.

“However, on current form and the way the team is playing, I don’t see that happening and we will drop too many points and the better teams will pull away from the rest.”