Winterburn joins calls for Arsenal to sign in-form Serie A star

Former Arsenal man, Nigel Winterburn, has joined calls for the Gunners to sign in-form AS Roma striker, Tammy Abraham.

The England international left the Premier League to join Jose Mourinho’s side last summer despite reported interest from Arsenal for his signature.

He has taken the Italian top-flight by storm and is now one of the finest players in the competition, after scoring 15 goals from 29 league appearances for his present employers.

Arsenal doesn’t have a striker that can score that many goals for them in this campaign, and a move for Abraham could solve our goal-scoring problems in the summer.

The likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ollie Watkins and Alexander Isak have also been linked with a move to the Emirates, but Winterburn would be happy to see Abraham join the club instead.

He said via The Daily Mail: ‘Back in the summer when he was moving, there was a link with Arsenal, I don’t know how strong, but he fits into the bill of what Arsenal were trying to do.’

‘A young player with huge potential, so my opinion doesn’t change that he would have been a great option for Arsenal.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Abraham has proven abroad that he is a quality striker who can thrive in any competition, and that is the type of striker we need as we edge closer to a return to European football.

The former Bristol City loanee is still just 24 and will get better at Arsenal if Mikel Arteta works on the parts of his game that need more fine-tuning.