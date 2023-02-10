Winterburn tells Arsenal fans “There’s no need for them to panic”

Arsenal’s loss to Everton last weekend has made this week especially difficult for Gooners, as Arsenal’s detractors have had a field day. This weekend, Arteta and his team have an opportunity to make a statement; all they have to do is win against Brentford.

Nigel Winterburn believes that starting this weekend, Arsenal players must remember that winning is the only way they can emulate Leicester’s PL title win.

“Arsenal can’t afford to lose too many games this season, and there’s still going to be a couple more twists along the way in the Premier League,” said Nigel Winterburn to Paddy Power as per Football London.

“Nobody expected Arsenal to be as good and consistent as they have been, and nobody expected Liverpool to be as poor as they have been. Manchester City have the biggest and the strongest squad in terms of their achievements over the last few years. In real terms, they are the powerhouse, but at the moment they’re finding it difficult as well.

“This looks like it could be one of those Leicester seasons where the other teams along the way keep slipping up. This is the same for Arsenal this season; it’s a huge opportunity for them, but they won’t want to keep giving teams the opportunity to put the pressure on them by losing too many games.”

Otherwise, Winterburn had a “message” for Arsenal doubters, saying Arsenal faithfuls need not worry about the Everton loss. He added, “Arsenal are going to have to be very careful. There’s still a huge number of games to go but they’re in a fabulous position. There’s no need for them to panic over one loss on the weekend.”

With 18 games remaining, anything can happen, but if the Gunners avoid dropping easy points like the three they can get this weekend, there may be a party at the Emirates on May 28th.

COYG!

Sam P

