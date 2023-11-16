With 12 games gone, how do you think Arsenal’s 2023–24 EPL season is going so far?

The November international break is here. It’s time to take stock of Arsenl’s development this season and consider if we are meeting up to the fan’s expectations.

Arsenal has made a promising start to the 2023–24 season. They are not performing to the best of their ability, but we can all agree that if all they do is choose results, they are becoming stronger each game, despite a long list of top players on the treatment table.

The Gunners are only a point behind league leaders Manchester City after 12 games, which puts them in a good position. Arsenal’s current state of play can be summarized in one word; promising.

West Ham eliminated them from the Carabao Cup, and their 2-1 loss to Lens were the only hiccups in their otherwise successful run. The 1-0 loss to Newcastle was contentious, and the worst result Arsenal could have gotten from that game should have been a point.

Having said that, Mikel Arteta appears to be improving and evolving as a coach. His ability to field a strong lineup despite injuries shows that he is now skilled at rotating his team. He hasn’t (due to various injuries) been able to deploy his strongest attack of Martinelli, Gabriel, and Saka on a regular basis (he’s only played them twice), but his team is still scoring goals and picking results.

Other than Arteta the coach, Declan Rice and Saliba have also been outstanding, helping them establish balance and dominate games in midfield and defence.

The team has demonstrated optimism. Fans have also expressed confidence that has been galvanising the players to excel. They’ve been supremely upbeat.

Hopefully, their optimism will pay off, and the Gunners will not only win their first league title in years, but they will also win the Champions League, in which they are expected to reach the knockout stages as soon as they play their next UCL game.

So, my verdict is; So far, so good!

What is your current assessment of our progress this season?

Sam P

