With 17 goals/assists in 21 starts in 2023/24, Beth Mead is truly back on form for Arsenal Women

Despite winning the Continental Cup and finishing third in the WSL, Arsenal Women did not have the ideal league campaign. Despite this, Beth Mead had an exceptionally successful individual league campaign.

When the England international sustained an ACL injury months into the 2022–23 season, many believed her career was over. Her recovery from injuries wasn’t smooth sailing, given that she also had to deal with the loss of her mother to cancer and the disappointment of not going to the World Cup. Some predicted that after all she went through and the injury, she’d struggle to return to the Arsenal starting lineup, fearing she’d find it difficult to regain her footballing mojo.

However, it was not the case. After around ten months away, Mead returned with a bang. In her first game back from injury, the 29-year-old assisted Alessia Russo in scoring the winner in a 2-1 extra-time win over Villa, with that goal coming just minutes after Katie McCabe had scored with a Victoria Pelova assist.

“She reacts so quickly when we lose the ball and she gets it back, and she is facing forward. I had that feeling where it was like, ‘OK, that is Beth Mead’,” said Jonas Eidevall last season after his star forward Mead scored a brace in a 3-0 win over West Ham.

“Sometimes you get that gut feeling about a player. We know that is what she can bring. We know it is there because we have seen it so much before, but now we see her level coming into play today.

With 9 goals and 8 assists in 21 starts in 2023/24, the queen of inventiveness had a solid season considering everything she had been through since her ACL injury.

What do you think of Beth’s performance last season?

