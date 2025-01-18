With 2 London derbies & a Manchester derby – Arsenal Women could secure 2nd spot in WSL table

Arsenal Women will host Crystal Palace at Meadow Park on Sunday 19th January, kick-off: 2PM UK. The top 4 WSL teams playing on Sunday, January 19th, 2025 are:

Chelsea (1st place) – playing West Ham United at 3:00 PM. Youtube.

Manchester City (2nd place) – playing Manchester United (4th place) at 6:45 PM. Sky Sports.

Arsenal (3rd place) – playing Crystal Palace at 2:00 PM. Youtube.

These matches are part of Week 11 of the Women’s Super League, marking the return from the winter break. The Chelsea vs West Ham and Arsenal vs Crystal Palace games are London derbies, while Manchester City v United should be an exciting Manchester Derby, held at Etihad stadium.

Based on the current WSL standings and upcoming fixtures, here’s my prediction for the top 4 teams this weekend:

Chelsea (28 points) are set to face West Ham United away. Given Chelsea's strong form and West Ham's struggles this season, Chelsea are likely to secure a win and maintain their lead at the top of the table.

Manchester City (22 points) will host Manchester United in the Manchester Derby at the Etihad Stadium. This match could be closely contested, but Manchester City may have a slight edge playing at home.

Arsenal (21 points) will play against bottom-placed Crystal Palace at Meadow Park. Arsenal are heavy favorites and expected to secure a comfortable win – this is potentially a great chance for our Gunners to improve their goal difference.

Manchester United (21 points) face a tough away fixture against Manchester City. While they're level on points with Arsenal, this challenging match could see them drop points.

My anticipated changes to the WSL table by the end of Sunday:

Chelsea are likely to extend their lead at the top if they win and Manchester City drop.

Arsenal could potentially overtake Manchester City for second place if they win and City lose or draw.

The gap between the top 4 and the rest of the table may widen further, as 5th-placed Brighton & Hove Albion (17 points) face Liverpool away.

At the bottom, Crystal Palace (5 points) may fall further behind if they lose to Arsenal, while Leicester City (6 points) could potentially move out of the relegation zone if they manage a positive result against Tottenham.

These predictions are based on current form and standings, but the unpredictable nature of football means surprises are always possible.

City vs Manchester United is the highly anticipated Manchester derby.

The Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium will feature a special “Matchday Live” event.

Kick-off is set for 18:45 (UK time) on Sky Sports.

What results will you be hoping for this weekend Gooners?

Michelle M

