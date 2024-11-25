With 3 WSL teams in the UWCL final 8, do you think Arsenal Women can go all the way?

After reaching the Champions League semi-finals in the 2022–23 season and losing to finalists Wolfsburg in the semi-finals, many hoped Arsenal Women would build on that success. Unfortunately, Paris FC eliminated our Gunners in the 2023-24 Champions League qualifiers, preventing them from reaching the Champions League group stages last season.

Back in September, our Gunner women excelled in the UWCL 2024-25 group qualifiers, advancing to the group stages and earning the opportunity to build on their success in Europe.

Our Gunner women found themselves grouped with Bayern Munich, Valarenga, and Juventus in the UEFA women’s Champions League group C.

Their first group match was against the Bayern Munich women. Our Gunners did not have a bright start; they suffered a 5-2 defeat to the German giants.

Many were quick to criticize Arsenal’s women, saying they were not ready to return to European football.

But our Gunner women didn’t take that to heart. In fact, they responded to this criticism with perfomances, beating Valerenga 4-1 on Match Day 2, then they beat Juventus home and away (4-0, 1-0) to book a spot in the Champions League quarterfinals.

One may ask, after the doubts placed on them on Match Day 1, did our Gunner women think they’d turn things around and make the Champions League knockouts?

“It was our first group game, so it was so early in the group, and we knew Bayern were going to be our toughest contender. We were obviously disappointed with the result, but I don’t think it affected how much we believed in ourselves,” Renee Slegers said after the 1-0 win over Juventus on whether they believed they could qualify after losing to Bayern on match day one.

That said, about qualifying with 2 games to spare, she added, “It means a lot. All of the players totally deserve it because of the work they put in. It gives us some breathing space in the last two games as well.”

Arsenal women have a chance to bring European glory back to the Emirates stadium. Hopefully this time around they go all the way because they surely have the quality to do that.. Arsenal Women remain the only UK team to win the Women’s Champions League, but that was back in 2007.

Manchester City & Chelsea have also qualified to the quarter-final stage of the competition, winning all of their games thus far.

Do you think our Gunners can go all the way this time around?

COYGW!!

Danni P

