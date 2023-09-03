“With a heavy heart” Balogun sends a message to Arsenal

Folarin Balogun has conveyed a farewell message to Arsenal fans after completing a permanent transfer to AS Monaco. The striker had progressed through Arsenal’s youth system and was regarded as one of the standout talents in the club’s academy.

Balogun spent a successful loan spell at Reims in the previous season. This experience highlighted his potential and made it clear that he needed regular playing time to continue his development.

Understanding the importance of consistent playing opportunities for Balogun’s growth, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta sanctioned his move back to the French league. After several rounds of negotiations with various clubs, Arsenal reached an agreement to transfer him to AS Monaco, where he will continue his career in Ligue 1 for the upcoming seasons.

Balogun’s farewell message to Arsenal fans expressed his gratitude for the support he received during his time with the club and the USA international has penned an open letter to the club’s fans, which reads on Goal.com:

“With a heavy heart. I say my goodbyes to my boyhood club. I was eight years old when I first came to Hale End and every academy player walks through the gates and dreams of making their debut for the first team. I was lucky enough to fulfil that dream.

“There are so many people in club who supported me and played a major role in my development on and off the pitch. My teammates, the coaches, the staff – thank you to all of you and I am grateful for the times we shared.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun is a player we wish had a chance to prove his worth, but we believe in Arteta and the manager would have kept him if he thought the striker was worth keeping.

