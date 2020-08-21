With a tight budget, should outcast be given another chance to play for Arsenal?

Arsenal will be looking to strengthen their team in this transfer window, but a combination of covid19 and their financial losses because of their absence from the Champions League means that the Gunners will not have a ton of money to work with.

They have signed some players already particularly in their defence and attack, however, the midfield is also a problem spot for the Gunners and Mikel Arteta will want to strengthen that department.

The Gunners will miss the presence of Dani Ceballos if they fail to have him back for another season.

If Arsenal doesn’t have the money to sign the likes of Thomas Partey, they might as well reintegrate Mohamed Elneny back into the squad.

The Egyptian spent the just-concluded season out on loan at Besiktas and he impressed greatly for the Turkish side, according to reports.

Yesterday was my last day in Istanbul & fans made it very emotional by the amount of love I witnessed..Besiktas fans: I was really touched & will always be grateful. Management & teammates: A memorable season with a superb ending by qualifying for the CL.Thank u for everything ♥️ pic.twitter.com/IvATMigCO0 — Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) August 20, 2020

Unai Emery didn’t feel the former Basel man was good enough to play for his team, but that view might not be shared by Arteta.

The fact is that if we want to sell the midfielder this summer, we will hardly make enough money to land a better replacement. I will suggest that we give him another chance, perhaps, Arteta can get the best out of him.

An article from Ime