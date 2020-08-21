With a tight budget, should outcast be given another chance to play for Arsenal?

Arsenal will be looking to strengthen their team in this transfer window, but a combination of covid19 and their financial losses because of their absence from the Champions League means that the Gunners will not have a ton of money to work with.
They have signed some players already particularly in their defence and attack, however, the midfield is also a problem spot for the Gunners and Mikel Arteta will want to strengthen that department.
The Gunners will miss the presence of Dani Ceballos if they fail to have him back for another season.
If Arsenal doesn’t have the money to sign the likes of Thomas Partey, they might as well reintegrate Mohamed Elneny back into the squad.
The Egyptian spent the just-concluded season out on loan at Besiktas and he impressed greatly for the Turkish side, according to reports.
Yesterday was my last day in Istanbul & fans made it very emotional by the amount of love I witnessed..Besiktas fans: I was really touched & will always be grateful. Management & teammates: A memorable season with a superb ending by qualifying for the CL.Thank u for everything ♥️ pic.twitter.com/IvATMigCO0
— Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) August 20, 2020
Unai Emery didn’t feel the former Basel man was good enough to play for his team, but that view might not be shared by Arteta.
The fact is that if we want to sell the midfielder this summer, we will hardly make enough money to land a better replacement. I will suggest that we give him another chance, perhaps, Arteta can get the best out of him.
He is an okay player, but he cannot replace Dani C. Not Arsenal level.
Off Topic, reports saying we are swapping Bellerin with Rugani and that players agreed, clubs have not yet struck the agreement.
That would be stupid to be honest. Bellerin is more valuable and if we got Gabriel. I do not see why we need Rugani.
Elneny should go. its not his fault he isnt good enough for us, i never understood why Wenger bought him in the first place.
I read that aswel about HB and Rugani, IF it is true then we must have definitely agreed to move on some CB or are considering offers for them at present or Gabriels move is off and / or AMN is going to play at RB fulltime.
For me it looks like BS, to many variables to consider.
I dont think we can take actual valuation over what clubs have and want, we’re in different times right now and its likely some clubs are going to lose out on the true value of a player just so they can strengthen their teams in more important areas
Oh no….. I’m sorry, but Elneny doesn’t do it for me…
Elneny has done his bit in Arsenal. I think it’s best for him to move on. Jus can’t see any space in the present set up.