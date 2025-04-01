With Arsenal Eyeing Gyökeres, Are They Unwisely Giving Liverpool a Free Run at Isak?

Arsenal’s pursuit of Viktor Gyökeres could be a crucial step in finally delivering Mikel Arteta’s project a top-quality goal-scoring striker. However, this potential signing raises two significant questions that may leave Gooners feeling uneasy:

1. Is Gyökeres truly the best striking option?

2. Would Gyökeres to Arsenal give Liverpool a free run at Alexander Isak?

Gyökeres is undoubtedly a good signing when considering the attacking options Arteta has been working with. I’ve even found myself defending the idea of bringing him in. However, when compared to some of the other attacking targets linked with Arsenal, it’s hard to argue he’s the best option available.

Going into this summer, one striker stands out as the signing that would shake the Premier League—Alexander Isak. Watching him at Newcastle, Isak embodies everything Arsenal need in their forward. He’s a constant nuisance to defenders, an accomplished goal-scorer, and someone who would undoubtedly hit the ground running.

Whoever secures Isak is surely setting themselves up for success, as highlighted in “Isak’s Signature: The Summer Transfer Battle That Could Define 2025–26.” That said, Isak’s reported asking price—potentially as high as £150 million—makes his deal much more challenging.

Exploring more affordable alternatives like Gyökeres, who is reportedly available for around £55 million, makes sense.

However, there’s an inherent risk in doing so. Liverpool, who are also known to want Gyökeres, could be handed a free run at signing Isak. With their desperation to replace Mohamed Salah’s goals, it would be unwise to leave the Reds unchecked (in that transfers chase), as they could easily break the bank for him.

So, should Arsenal stay firmly in the race for Isak and ensure that, if he leaves Newcastle, it’s to join them? And if that’s the case, what happens to the alternatives? Can they risk losing out on those as well, only to find themselves in a position where they don’t land Isak either?

Andrea Berta and Mikel Arteta find themselves in a difficult situation. Whether to prioritise Isak or turn to his alternatives is a tricky decision, but we have to trust they’ll make the right call. Whatever informs their strategy, one thing is certain: if Liverpool manage to land Isak, it could well be game over in the 2025–26 title race.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Daniel O

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…