With Arsenal hesitant to spend big, should 19-goal PL striker be on their wish list?

Are Arsenal missing a transfer trick by not moving for Yoane Wissa? Arsenal were reported interested in the striker in the January transfer window. Why not now?

Troy Deeney has called on Arsenal to sharpen up their approach in the transfer market, and believes Brentford’s Yoane Wissa could be the perfect fit for Mikel Arteta’s attack.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the former Premier League striker questioned Arsenal’s hesitation in the market and floated Wissa as a potentially shrewd solution:

“Do you know one player who isn’t linked? I was just thinking about this… who out there could they get done?

Let’s say Arsenal don’t want to spend more than £60-65 million… what about Wissa from Brentford? He’s not even been linked.

I think he fits Mikel Arteta, moving across that front three, he can go anywhere.

It just feels a little bit like they don’t want to get the striker, that’s my initial feeling.”

Wissa fits the bill, and the budget

While Deeney’s remarks may seem speculative, Wissa’s profile does offer plenty for Arsenal to consider. The Gunners are actively searching for a striker and a left winger this summer, and Wissa covers both roles. Just Arsenal identified him as a potential Premier League target back in March.

The DR Congo international is coming off the best Premier League campaign of his career, scoring 19 goals and providing four assists. Notably, all of his goals came from open play, unlike the league’s top scorer Mohamed Salah, who netted nine of his 29 goals from the penalty spot.

That impact in live play speaks volumes. Had Arsenal benefitted from Wissa’s goals last season, it is plausible they might have edged Liverpool to the title.

Premier League-proven and potentially cut-price

There are still questions about how striker targets like Benjamin Šeško and Viktor Gyökeres will adapt to English football. Wissa already has that experience, and his versatility could offer Arteta the flexibility to rotate across the front three without compromising quality.

With just one year remaining on his contract at Brentford, Wissa could be available for a modest fee. That alone should make him an attractive fallback option, particularly if high-profile pursuits stall.

Dare one say, while Ollie Watkins is viewed as a fallback striker, perhaps Wissa should be the alternative Arsenal pursue.

Daniel Onguko

