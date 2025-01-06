With Arsenal Women head coach situation still a mystery, could Gunners have a quiet transfer window?

The winter transfer window opened on 1st January 2025. Will Arsenal Women make some signings? Or with it still uncertain who will be given the permanent head coach role, will they be hesitant to commit in this transfer window to sign players without knowing if they suit the new manager’s style.

There’s much to discuss about our Gunner women’s January 2025 moves. But regardless of whether a signing will be made, which position would you advise our Gunner women to bolster? I would certainly advise the midfield area.

Arsenal women’s engine room needs quality additions. In the weeks leading up to the winter break, the Arsenal midfield was in a bit of a dilemma in terms of options.

Kim Little and Lia Walti, the preferred first-choice midfield pivot, were both out injured. Renee Slegers had to use attacker Mariona Caldentey in midfield. Yes, Kim Little, Walti, and even Pelova (who is rehabilitating from an ACL injury) may be available when Arsenal women resume their campaign, but the midfield still needs bolstering in my opinion.

Last summer, Keira Walsh was a player we wanted to bring on board. Unfortunately, the transfer didn’t materialize, but it showed we knew we needed her.

There are rumors we could look to sign her this winter. She’s in the last six months of her contract with Barcelona Femeni. For the Spanish giants, it may be time to sell her now and get something in return, given they paid so much (€400k) to land her.

If Walsh were to join us this winter, I don’t know about you, but you won’t convince me Arsenal aren’t winning the FA Cup at Wembley, the UEFA Women’s Champions League, and the Subway League Cup. If Chelsea hadn’t taken the commanding lead they have in the WSL, I’d also be rooting for Arsenal to win the league.

That’s my take. What about you? Which position would you advise our Gunner women to bolster? And do you think with the Arsenal head coach situation still a mystery, we could end up not signing a player this winter?

I’d love to hear your thoughts.

Danni P

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….