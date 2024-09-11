With Arsenal’s dream midfield all out, here are 5 exciting options that Arteta could choose from

Coming into this season, the belief was that Declan Rice as a 6, Mikel Merino as an LCM, and Martin Odegaard as an RCM were Arsenal’s dream midfield trio.
Well, even before we got a taste of that midfield, injury struck. On his first Arsenal training session, Mikel Merino injured his shoulder. We hoped that his dream partners, Rice and Odegaard, would continue to build momentum, but Rice received a red card before the international break, and Odegaard sustained an injury while on international duty (in a Norway versus Austria Nations League clash).
Arsenal’s entire first-choice midfield is out right now, but they couldn’t be a more dangerous team. In fact, I am excited about the solutions Mikel has for our little injury (and suspension problems).
1. Could we see Ethan Nwaneri get his full Arsenal debut? During pre-season, the teen prodigy impressed, showing he was ready to contribute for the first team. Many believed he would receive a chance this season, and given the current midfield crisis, has that moment arrived?
2. Could Thomas Partey and Jorginho’s double pivot be the solution? Despite the doubts about the physical and athletic abilities of the two players, their combination could potentially enhance Arsenal’s engine room performance.
3. The opportunity to play Saka in midfield at RCM may have presented itself. Some feel the Englishman could be quite influential on the inside channel, given how difficult it could be to track him and double-mark him. At RCM, he could freely express himself and create plenty of opportunities for the team.
4. If Saka plays RCM, Kai Havertz could play LCM, leaving the striker and right wing positions empty. Don’t you think that Arteta could strategically position Gabriel Martinelli at left wing, Leandro Trossard at striking, and Raheem Sterling at left wing?
5. Arsenal may choose to employ a 5-3-2 formation, which could feature a backline consisting of White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber, and Oleksander Zinchenko. Jorginho could start at midfield with Saka and Martinelli, while Havertz and Trossard lead the line. In possession, Zinchenko could invert to midfield. That line-up could be too much for Spurs, don’t you think so?
I know Gooners should be worried about the midfield crisis, but all these possibilities make me love our situation, knowing that if we get through this, Arsenal will be unstoppable.
Sam P
Plenty of credible options for Arteta which makes it almost impossible for Spurs to prepare against what is normally a very predictable starting 11.
Could well work in Arsenals favour.
i like your positive thinking Sam P, too rare in these parts
one thing the last few years is Arteta sticks rigidly to his 4-3-3 system, prefers to make minimal changes, and will not panic for this one game (yes, will be back for Man C and Odegaard a decent chance too)
so for this one game Arteta will not play double-pivot or wing-backs, neither seen in at least 2 years
personally I would like to see Nwaneri given his full PL debut, but again Arteta is not Wenger
if both Rice and Odegaard it is hard to see any alternative to Havertz coming in for one, the question is left or right
Saka is a really interesting call, some could say he has taken up a similar position at times in the first 3 games, undoubtedly has the technical quality, but is it too radical for Arteta in such big game away from home
Tottenham have many youths in their lineup, especially in the midfield. So, Myles and Ethan won’t be a far fetched calls to play in the midfield. But we have really good versatile players like Timber, Calafiori and Havertz that can do decent job anywhere in the midfield. But playing Saka in the midfield can be good option as well. Sterling, Martinelli and Trossard can cover wide options with Havertz leading the line. Saka presses as well asMartin and he can be deadly from the middle as well. So, many options without counting the youngsters. That’s the point of having versatile players in a small squad.
And I think people are underrating how good Ethan and Myles are. I think we might be surprised this season.