With Arsenal’s dream midfield all out, here are 5 exciting options that Arteta could choose from

Coming into this season, the belief was that Declan Rice as a 6, Mikel Merino as an LCM, and Martin Odegaard as an RCM were Arsenal’s dream midfield trio.

Well, even before we got a taste of that midfield, injury struck. On his first Arsenal training session, Mikel Merino injured his shoulder. We hoped that his dream partners, Rice and Odegaard, would continue to build momentum, but Rice received a red card before the international break, and Odegaard sustained an injury while on international duty (in a Norway versus Austria Nations League clash).

Arsenal’s entire first-choice midfield is out right now, but they couldn’t be a more dangerous team. In fact, I am excited about the solutions Mikel has for our little injury (and suspension problems).

1. Could we see Ethan Nwaneri get his full Arsenal debut? During pre-season, the teen prodigy impressed, showing he was ready to contribute for the first team. Many believed he would receive a chance this season, and given the current midfield crisis, has that moment arrived?

2. Could Thomas Partey and Jorginho’s double pivot be the solution? Despite the doubts about the physical and athletic abilities of the two players, their combination could potentially enhance Arsenal’s engine room performance.

3. The opportunity to play Saka in midfield at RCM may have presented itself. Some feel the Englishman could be quite influential on the inside channel, given how difficult it could be to track him and double-mark him. At RCM, he could freely express himself and create plenty of opportunities for the team.

4. If Saka plays RCM, Kai Havertz could play LCM, leaving the striker and right wing positions empty. Don’t you think that Arteta could strategically position Gabriel Martinelli at left wing, Leandro Trossard at striking, and Raheem Sterling at left wing?

5. Arsenal may choose to employ a 5-3-2 formation, which could feature a backline consisting of White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber, and Oleksander Zinchenko. Jorginho could start at midfield with Saka and Martinelli, while Havertz and Trossard lead the line. In possession, Zinchenko could invert to midfield. That line-up could be too much for Spurs, don’t you think so?

I know Gooners should be worried about the midfield crisis, but all these possibilities make me love our situation, knowing that if we get through this, Arsenal will be unstoppable.

Sam P

