With Arsenal’s injury problems, who do you think should be our Starting XI against Tottenham

Arsenal’s next match is against their North London rivals, Tottenham Hotspurs. The Tottenham stadium will host the match on September 15th and is one of the most popular games of the season for both teams due to the masive rivalry between the two clubs.

Even though there are almost two weeks until that game, the Gooners are a little bit worried about their lineup. Most are pretty concerned about the lack of midfield options. With Rice and Merino unavailable for the game, and Jorginho and Partey not quite matching up in terms of physicality, it wouldn’t be too surprising if one of the versatile left-backs gets the chance to start as LCM against Spurs.

They’ve all had experience playing in midfield. Zinchenko is a valuable midfield asset for Ukraine when called upon, whereas Calafiori is capable there because of his impressive technical skills. Other than the two, Timber appears to be quite comfortable in that position, if his time at Ajax is any indication.

With Oleksander Zinchenko (who I feel should be given the nod to start there) potentially starting in midfield, his excellent passing and decision-making skills could greatly benefit us in attack. Here’s the team that could help Arsenal dominate North London.

Raya;

Calafiori, Gabriel, Saliba, White;

Zinchenko, Partey, Odegaard;

Trossard, Havertz, Saka.

It’s not the strongest, but it’s functional. What do you think?

Darren N

