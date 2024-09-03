With Arsenal’s injury problems, who do you think should be our Starting XI against Tottenham

Arsenal’s next match is against their North London rivals, Tottenham Hotspurs. The Tottenham stadium will host the match on September 15th and is one of the most popular games of the season for both teams due to the masive rivalry between the two clubs.
Even though there are almost two weeks until that game, the Gooners are a little bit worried about their lineup. Most are pretty concerned about the lack of midfield options. With Rice and Merino unavailable for the game, and Jorginho and Partey not quite matching up in terms of physicality, it wouldn’t be too surprising if one of the versatile left-backs gets the chance to start as LCM against Spurs.
They’ve all had experience playing in midfield. Zinchenko is a valuable midfield asset for Ukraine when called upon, whereas Calafiori is capable there because of his impressive technical skills. Other than the two, Timber appears to be quite comfortable in that position, if his time at Ajax is any indication.
With Oleksander Zinchenko (who I feel should be given the nod to start there) potentially starting in midfield, his excellent passing and decision-making skills could greatly benefit us in attack. Here’s the team that could help Arsenal dominate North London.
Raya;
Calafiori, Gabriel, Saliba, White;
Zinchenko, Partey, Odegaard;
Trossard, Havertz, Saka.
It’s not the strongest, but it’s functional. What do you think?
Darren N
Good line-up.
Just replace Trossard with Sterling.
Not bad, just replace Zinny with Timber. Think he could be great in midfield. Sterling will get some minutes, but probably not from start.
Zinchenko is probably too small to play in midfield for us+ same with Vieira. Nearly all the midfielders we have added lately – Rice, Merino, Havertz – are absolutely huge, which helps the press.
Raya
White Saliba Gabriel Calafiori
Odegaard, Partey, Salah-Eddine
Saka, Havertz, Sterling
I might even try Myles instead of Partey, I think we sorely lack the courage of young players in the mix.
Trossard.
Martinelli. Odegaard. Saka.
Havertz. Partey.
Timber. Gabriel. Saliba. White.
Raya.
Sterling Havertz Saka
Timber Partey Odegaard
Califiori Gabriel Saliba White
Raya
We don’t seem to give credit to Jorginho. He’s a big match player.
Him and Trossard simultaneously off the bench for Sterling and Gabriel if chasing the game. Jorginho for Timber if holding on for the win.
Too soon for Sterling,too big for Myles.
Barcelona was keen on Jorginho but he was persuaded to stay. Benching him now for some makeshift midfielder would be a very big insult to him and a demonstration of lack faith by the manager. That said, I would like to see Zinchenko back at LB at least for 70 mins coz Timber is just not offering anything going foward. He is Arsenal’s Wanbissaka.😭
Please not Partey, he is too slow and will get run ragged. Calafiori can play that position and even Jorginho is better in games like this than Partey. Timber at left back with Stirling to start on the left instead of Trossard.
Raya
White Saliba Gabriel Timber
Partey Odegaard Zinchenko
Saka Havertz Trossard
We need Martinelli back against Spurs as they play a high line and his pace can punish them
I would switch Trossard to centre forward and Havertz into midfield.
Raya
Saliba
White
Gabriel
Calafiori
Jorginho
Partey
Odegaard
Saka
Havertz
Martinelli
White —– Saliba —– Gabriel —– Calafiori
Odegarrd ——- Partey ——- Havertz
Saka ——- Jesus ——- Martinelli
Trossard
Martinelli Saka
Havertz Odegaard
Calafiori Partey
Gabriel Saliba White
Raya
Havertz for me has to start in midfield because we’ll need physical presence in the middle. I’ve heard Timber suggestions but he’s never played there with Arsenal. I’m not sure it’s the game to experiment. Think we’ll need Martinelli’s pace to exploit their high line and Trossard as the false 9 . Sterling for Martinelli in the second half.
If Jesus is fit, I would play him upfront with Trossard off the left. Martinelli and Sterling to give us options from the bench,or ‘finishers’ as Mikel calls them.
But first,let’s hope our players don’t pick up any injuries while on international duty.