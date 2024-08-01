With Arsenal’s new options could this line-up ensure that Arsenal would rarely concede any goals

Riccardo Calafiori’s transfer from Bologna has added quality to Arsenal’s defence.

However, there’s a major concern among the Gooners, which is how Mikel Arteta will keep all his defenders satisfied while aiming for 114 points (which helps them outwit City in the title race).

While scrolling through some posts on X, I came across an intriguing line-up that I felt Mikel Arteta could, on big occasions, rely on to repel anything thrown at his team by the toughest of opponents.

Interestingly, you’ll notice that “this” line-up doesn’t worry about benching Jurrien Timber or even Gabriel to make room for Calafiori in the starting 11. Why so? In that lineup, Arteta fields ALL his strongest defensive players.

Raya starts in goal.

Gabriel, William Saliba, and Timber form a back three.

Ben White and Calafiori play wingback roles.

Declan Rice is in central midfield, while Martin Odegaard is a 10.

Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, and Bukayo Saka are on attack.

Looking at this line-up, considering the fullbacks will also be inverting to midfield, it could be the most defensive and attacking line-up Mikel Arteta fields.

Even though I won’t recommend using it every game, it might be our go-to lineup when we want to play it safe.

What changes would you make to this line-up?

