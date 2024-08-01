With Arsenal’s new options could this line-up ensure that Arsenal would rarely concede any goals

Riccardo Calafiori’s transfer from Bologna has added quality to Arsenal’s defence.
However, there’s a major concern among the Gooners, which is how Mikel Arteta will keep all his defenders satisfied while aiming for 114 points (which helps them outwit City in the title race).
While scrolling through some posts on X, I came across an intriguing line-up that I felt Mikel Arteta could, on big occasions, rely on to repel anything thrown at his team by the toughest of opponents.
Interestingly, you’ll notice that “this” line-up doesn’t worry about benching Jurrien Timber or even Gabriel to make room for Calafiori in the starting 11. Why so? In that lineup, Arteta fields ALL his strongest defensive players.
Raya starts in goal.
Gabriel, William Saliba, and Timber form a back three.
Ben White and Calafiori play wingback roles.
Declan Rice is in central midfield, while Martin Odegaard is a 10.
Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, and Bukayo Saka are on attack.
Looking at this line-up, considering the fullbacks will also be inverting to midfield, it could be the most defensive and attacking line-up Mikel Arteta fields.
Even though I won’t recommend using it every game, it might be our go-to lineup when we want to play it safe.
What changes would you make to this line-up?
Jack Anderson
Hammered into his image and mouled to the tee, this is a hundred percent the gaffer’s team.
It seem the gaffer is building something very special, I suspect Arsenal will become a very attacking team at home regardless of the opposition.
I can see a bold 3 : 4 : 3 camping in the opposition half for long and extended periods, Arsenal is yet to match the Citizens with ball possession whenever they meet, this is what I suspect the gaffer silently addressing.
Now there isn’t much quality midfielders on the market
4-3-3 base line up, nothing else!
Looks good defensive, but I thought Rice wants to play number 8 this year? Otherwise defensively you have it their as very strong, maybe change to that system to see games out, when leading, the balance has to work. Not useful against most low blocking teams, but good set up for seeing games out or against the very top European opposition teams.
But your system looks tight in defence, I agree.
White is not a wing back and we’ll be murdered in the midfield with that formation being a man short.
You keep players happy with genuine rotation and actually staying in the cup competitions….two concepts that are foreign to us at the moment.
Arteta has never given an indication of changing from a back four to a back three, and I hope he continues in this vein.I may be wrong, but I think virtually all the elite European sides play with a back four and the prospect of Timber and Califori being used as wing backs does not make sense as they have never been used in such a role with their previous Clubs.
We have a good set of defenders and as a result fans are trying to fit them all in. That is actually risky. What happens when they need rest or injured? It leaves just Kiwior on the bench (Tomi and Zinchenko have their well known issues).Let’s embrace rotation rather than trying to fit everyone in. Arteta already uses a back three- there are phases of play where we have three at the back with one tucking into midfield or creating an overlap.