“With Arteta, Arsenal have something different” says Brazilian Julio Baptiste

The month of August is upon us, with the 2023–24 Premier League season now less than two weeks away. The Gunners have great ambitions for the coming season, and according to Julio Baptiste, who spent a season at Arsenal in 2006/7, they are well positioned to win the league.

Though he endorsed Neymar for Arsenal, a move I can’t see happening, the ex-Gunner did not shy away from stating that he believes Arteta is constructing a big thing that will set Arsenal apart and make them capable of winning the league.

“Why not? Arsenal is one of the best clubs in Europe. We know that the last eight or so years, Arsenal have not produced their best or been as competitive,” said Baptiste as per Goal.

“But now, with Arteta, Arsenal have something different. They have started to construct something powerful. Why not? Maybe this could be the key”

Anyone who doubted Arteta when he took over should listen to Baptiste speak.

Last season, Arsenal clawed their way back into contention for the league, but they didn’t win it, falling to Manchester City near the end of the season. They did not win the league, but they did win our hearts.

With his declarations and decisions, as well as the headline acquisitions he has made and is still focused on making, Arteta has made it plain that his end objective is to win the league next season.

Do you agree with Baptiste that the Gunners have now become Powerful?

Daniel O

