With big clubs eyeing Blackstenius, can Arsenal Women secure signature of their top scorer?

Heading into the summer transfer window, die hard Arsenal Women fans were concerned about losing Vivianne Miedema and Stina Blackstenius, on free transfers. Arsenal’s contracts with the two forwards are due to expire at the end of this season.

Regrettably, news broke earlier this week that Vivianne Miedema, the Dutch sensation and all-time WSL top scorer, will depart Arsenal upon the expiration of her contract. That announcement disappointed many, but the club believes it was best for both the club and the player.

With the news that Miedema was going, many would not be surprised if a Breaking News update revealed Stina Blackstenius was also leaving. However, the Evening Standard reports that this will not be the case. In a story on Arsenal Women’s summer plans, the Standard believes the club will secure Blackstenius’ future.

The Arsenal top scorer this season, with 17 goals, Blackstenius has reportedly attracted interest from elite clubs such as Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid, but Arsenal Women are optimistic about signing her to a new deal. Jonas Eidevall is determined to retain the Swedish striker, as she’s a key element of Arsenal’s plans.

Blackstenius extending her stay would be fantastic news; this season, she’s bailed out Jonas Eidevall on more than one occasion, to deserve the lucrative contract she’s hopefully about to sign. If Blackstenius does indeed sign, Arsenal still need to replace Miedema; with Barcelona’s Mariona Caldentey packaged as her replacement.

There also remains a big question mark over Swedish winger, Lina Hurtig, who has been away from the club, due to injury and personal reasons, for most of this season.

Michelle M

