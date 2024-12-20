With Chelsea & Man City dropping points, are Arsenal Women back in the WSL title race?

Alessia Russo of Arsenal celebrates scoring their teams first goal with team mates during the Barclays Women's Super League match between Liverpool and Arsenal (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Are Arsenal Women still in the WSL title race? Are Gooners wanting them to end up as league champions being too ambitious?

Chelsea and Manchester City both dropped points last weekend:

– Leicester 1-1 Chelsea

– Everton 2-1 Manchester City

“No it didn’t impact the preparation, not from a tactical perspective or how we schedule things or how we set things up,” said Renee of WSL title rivals dropping points.

“We saw Chelsea got the 1-1, I didn’t know the City result coming into the game, I knew the half-time score. There were signs we need to be on it, you see with these schedules with a lot of games and champions League so it is an easy slip to make. It was a signal that we need to be on it and that is what we, for the most part, over the 90 minutes achieved because we get the three points.”

With our Gunners beating Liverpool 1-0, here’s how the WSL top 3 looks:

1. Chelsea: 28 points

2. Manchester City: 22 points

3. Arsenal: 21 points

For Arsenal to win the league, Chelsea needs to drop at least 8 points. We need to beat them in the second leg, hope Manchester City or Manchester United beat them, and rely on other teams to force draws against them, like Leicester did. This could pave the way for us to clinch the title if we keep our winning run going.

Personally, I feel Arsenal can still go for the title. However, their chances in the title race depend on the final decision of the Gunners’ decision-makers regarding who replaces Jonas Eidevall.

Continuing with Renée Slegers until the end of the season as interim manager (or confirming her as the permanent manager) gives Arsenal a better chance at winning the league. Replacing her with a new boss could disrupt the progress our girls have made, causing them to momentarily lose momentum as they adjust to the new boss’s demands, which could further hinder their title chances.

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….