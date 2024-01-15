With De Bruyne back are Man City now certain to deny Arsenal any chance of the title?

Ahead of this weekend’s Premier League games, Gooners, whose favorite team, Arsenal, was on mid-season break, must have looked at the Newcastle against Manchester City game and assumed that was one fixture where the Citizens, one of their main title rivals, would possibly drop points.

By halftime of that game (Newcastle vs. Manchester City), it appeared that the defending champions were losing three crucial points. Kevin De Bruyne was brought in in the second half (in the 69th minute) and made an instant impact, equalizing 5 minutes into the game to ensure they left St. James Park with at least a point.

By the 90th minute, the score was 2-2, with Manchester City dropping two points. However, City found a way to win, with De Bruyne producing a beautiful assist that Oscar Bobb buried to ensure that Manchester City took all three points.

Rio Ferdinand, who was on TNT as a pundit for that game, was impressed. He couldn’t help but remark after the game that Manchester City may have just begun the period where they will fight for every win and pull off another great winning run, like last season, that finishes in a title win.

The former Manchester United defender told TNT Sports. “I’ll tell you one thing: that man there (KDB), you’re back. You are back. You are the jewel in the crown; you’re back. Look at us now; watch momentum kick in now, and these guys know what to do.

“These guys know when to put the pedal to the floor, and it looks like now everybody is going to be looking over their shoulders and looking around, and saying, ‘They are coming’. They know how to get the job done; they have the experience, the depth, the class, the quality, and the firepower. Formidable.”

When Arteta and the boys see City force a win like they did on Saturday night, they should realize that if they want to win the league, they need to start picking up wins one after the other. The Gunners simply can’t afford to drop points because City will run away with the league.

Daniel O

NO MORE WINS! – Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video featuring OZZY, EAMONN, CRAIG and Jonathan look back at another 2-0 loss this time to Liverpool in the Fa cup

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…