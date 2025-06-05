With each passing day Leroy Sane edges closer to Arsenal, not Spurs

Arsenal may have been given a significant lift in their pursuit of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané, with fresh reports suggesting the German international has his sights set on a return to the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta is believed to be prioritising a top-quality winger as part of his attacking rebuild this summer. While the Gunners are expected to begin that overhaul with the signing of a striker, a wide player capable of operating on both flanks is high on the manager’s wishlist.

According to reports, Arteta prefers a left winger but is ultimately seeking a versatile attacker who can also provide cover for Bukayo Saka on the right-hand side.

Sané among Arteta’s potential targets

Several high-profile wingers have been linked with a move to the Emirates, including Rodrygo, Nico Williams, and Anthony Gordon. However, Sané stands out as a more experienced option and one who is potentially attainable given his contract situation.

The former Manchester City winger’s deal at Bayern Munich is due to expire this summer. While the Bundesliga champions remain keen to extend his stay, negotiations have yet to yield a breakthrough. This uncertainty has alerted a number of clubs, with both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur understood to be monitoring the situation closely.

Yet, according to Bild, Sané has no intention of joining Spurs if he returns to England. Instead, the Emirates is believed to be his preferred destination, a decision that gives Arsenal a clear advantage.

Arteta’s history with Sané may prove decisive

Sané previously worked under Arteta during their time together at Manchester City, and the Arsenal boss is well aware of the winger’s qualities. His pace, creativity and positional flexibility would provide a natural fit in Arsenal’s system, particularly as the club look to add firepower to compete on multiple fronts next season.

Adding to the growing optimism is the latest update from Bavarian Football Works. Journalist Christian Falk has claimed that with each passing day, Sané looks less likely to sign a new deal at Bayern, stating, “With every passing day, it appears that Leroy Sané’s chances of signing a new contract at Bayern are slim. Instead, he is keen to move to the Premier League.”

With Tottenham ruled out and Bayern growing increasingly concerned, Arsenal may find themselves in pole position to complete what could be one of the summer’s most exciting signings. Could Arsenal seal a double-swoop this summer?

What are your thoughts? Should Arsenal be pursuing Sane?

